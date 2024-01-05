Home Cities Hyderabad

24K gold chains? How smugglers try to deceive the customs department

On Thursday, officials of the customs department intercepted a female passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and seized three 24K gold chains from her.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Express Illustration used for representational purpose

By Swethavimala M
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Twenty-four karat gold is an extremely soft metal and making a gold chain out of it is considered almost impossible. However, a senior official from the Hyderabad Customs department told TNIE that some passengers travelling from other countries smuggle 24 karat gold in the form of chains to deceive the officials.

On Thursday, officials of the customs department intercepted a female passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and seized three 24K gold chains from her. She was travelling from Dubai and had smuggled 526 gm of gold worth Rs 34.02 lakh.

The Customs official explained, “A 24k gold chain can be made but it is not usable. It has to be melted and blended with other metals to make a daily wear chain.” Smugglers tried to trick the officials by smuggling it in the form of gold chains, he added.

While gold kept in the form of bars is considered suspicious by the officials, it is not the same with chains. “Gold chains in a bag is a casual occurrence. That is why people try to smuggle gold this way,” the official said. Most often, smugglers get their hand luggage checked and keep their check-in baggage on the matrix.

“After landing, they collect their check-in baggage, usually go to a restroom, and transfer the smuggled gold in their clothing. This is the modus operandi,” the customs official shared.Recently, the Customs department has increased its surveillance and is actively seizing smuggled gold.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smugglers customs department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp