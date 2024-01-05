Two special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada, Hyderabad-Kakinada for Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Sankranti festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada and Hyderabad-Kakinada.Starting from January 11, the train 07021 will depart from Secunderabad at 9 pm to reach Kakinada at 8 am. On January 12, the train 07022 will start in Kakinada at 5 pm to reach Secunderabad at 5.55 am; the train 07023 will start at Secunderabad at 5:30 pm to reach Kakinada at 7.10 am.

The Secunderabad-Kakinada town — Secunderabad special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot jn stations in both the directions.

Whereas the Hyderabad-Kakinada Town — Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad jn, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur jn, Vijayawada jn, Gudivada jn, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot jn stations in both the directions.

