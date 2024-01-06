London calling

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s culinary landscape is in constant flux, and amid this dynamic scene, there’s a viral sensation causing quite a stir — the growing demand for London desserts. Despite Hyderabad boasting an array of delightful treats, what distinguishes these London-inspired desserts? Where can one savour these unique delicacies? Let’s explore the distinctive allure of these desserts with insights from experts.

The fervour for London desserts has captured Hyderabad. From chocolate-covered strawberries to cube croissants, pinwheel croissants, and milk cake, these desserts have taken centre stage in the city. Sharing thoughts on this trend, Chef Amit Chauhan, Executive Chef of Zythum, remarked, “London’s viral desserts showcase an ever-evolving array of creations that captivate today’s discerning foodies. While some enjoy a fleeting moment of fame, others sustain prolonged hype. We’ve curated our favourites, ensuring they delight your taste buds as much as your social media followers.”

Desserts hold a special place in everyone’s hearts. Chef Amit elaborated on the dynamic nature of London desserts, stating, “Whether you’re indulging in noodles or savouring a sumptuous steak with triple-cooked chips and decadent béarnaise sauce, London’s streets have witnessed a surge in fascination for extraordinary desserts. Undoubtedly, London’s finest desserts are a testament to culinary artistry.” He continued, “Dessert, the sweet culmination of a meal, offers a range of confections and trending dessert varieties, perfectly complementing the dining experience.”

Krishanu Jana, Pastry Sous chef at The Park, highlighted the inspiration behind integrating these desserts into menus, stating, “Desserts hold a pivotal role in the dining experience. They must not only taste exquisite but also be visually stunning. The prevailing dessert trends motivated us to incorporate these meticulously crafted delicacies into our menu. Each dessert is a labour of love, requiring significant time and effort in preparation, rendering them truly special.”

To savour these delectable London-inspired desserts in Hyderabad, Sanika Rangabhasyam, a food blogger, recommended specific venues: Katha in Banjara Hills for cube croissants, Zuci and Roast 24x7 for pinwheel croissants, Naomi Patisserie and Manam Chocolates for chocolate-covered strawberries, and White Mango for milk cake.

Additionally, she highlighted a range of other exotic desserts available in Hyderabad, such as Mochi ice cream at Taro, diverse Turkish cakes and Kunafa from Gourmet Baklava, Banana Pudding from Magnolia Bakery, Baklavas from 45th Avenue, French Toast from Van Lavino, Basque Cheesecake from PS Cheese Cafe, and San Sebastián Cheesecake from White Mango.

