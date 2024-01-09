Vibrant Indian decor haven in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst a musical performance featuring artist Harini Rao, Yellow Verandah stands as an ode to Indian aesthetics and décor, exuding vibrant tradition and nostalgia. Founded by the passionate duo, Shubham and Ajay, this store is a treasure trove of India’s finest furniture and craftsmanship, curated with love and dedication.

During the launch, a glimpse into the store not only unveils its rich offerings but also introduces us to these two enthusiastic individuals, revealing the magic they’ve woven into their venture.

Sharing their journey, Shubham reflects, “Ajay and I founded Yellow Verandah in 2015, aiming to infuse homes with colours and craftsmanship often overlooked. We sought to bring forth forgotten tales through our products, embracing the vividness of Indianness.”

Ajay adds, “Neither of us comes from an interior design background — I’m a lawyer, and Ajay worked in IT. However, our passion fueled us. Starting with small exhibitions, we expanded to an outlet in Inorbit mall, gradually growing to this 4,000+ sqft store. Our second store in Filmnagar is a dream realised, blending furniture lines with large wall installations. It used to be a kindergarten, and in less than four months, we transformed it, retaining its architectural essence.”

Yellow Verandah’s allure lies in its inclination towards traditional, fusion, and boho designs, incorporating Indian elements, antiques reimagined, and artisanal products, each item boasting a unique narrative. Shubham elaborates, “Our seating, for instance, is crafted from bullock cart furniture, each piece carrying its distinct story.”

Ajay emphasises their approach, stating, “While embracing Indian traditional décor, our focus remains on timely execution. We aim to avoid the industry norm of prolonged timelines for projects. Our uniqueness lies not only in our offerings but in our commitment to timely completion.”

Their adherence to Indian traditional décor stems from personal preferences deeply rooted in heritage. Shubham remarks, “We believe in timeless pieces that endure, echoing our upbringing surrounded by furniture lasting decades.”

Highlighting their store’s essence, Ajay shares, “We infuse spirituality and Indianness in our collection, sourcing diverse items from Rajasthan, the South, and beyond. Our inspiration stems from our travels, where we started acquiring pieces that eventually shaped Yellow Verandah.”

Explaining the name, Shubham says, “Yellow signifies positivity, while ‘Verandah’ embodies boundless space, symbolising our design philosophy — limitless and inclusive. It resonates with Indian homes, mirroring our deeply rooted Indian identity.”

Looking ahead, Ajay envisions controlled, self-funded growth, preserving the boutique essence, ensuring each product carries a distinctive narrative, even as they expand. Their online store, catering to global and domestic markets since 2017, extends Yellow Verandah’s reach.

Yellow Verandah’s allure lies in its captivating charm and unique blend of Indian heritage woven into contemporary design, promising a timeless experience for enthusiasts of Indian aesthetics.

