Breaking the Fourth Wall & Beyond: Aadhaar Khurana on ‘External Affairs’

After a long wait, Adhaar Khurana is finally coming back to Hyderabad’s theatre scene, and this visit feels different — more special. It’s been a while since he last performed here, and as External Affairs gears up for its staging at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle, on April 5, he is feeling the familiar rush of excitement. In a candid chat with CE, the director opens up about how Hyderabad played a role in shaping the play, the irreplaceable thrill of live theatre, and the unexpected audience reactions that make it all worth it.
Excerpts
Hyderabad has a growing theatre culture. How do you feel performing here?
Since the pandemic, we have not performed here, so this visit feels even more special. Interestingly, after wrapping Mismatched in Hyderabad last year, we came up with the idea for a play on our flight back. In a way, Hyderabad has played a big role in its creation, so returning now feels even more special.
Any local food or hidden gems in Hyderabad you’re looking forward to trying?
I absolutely love my beer, and the breweries in the city are incredible. When we were there last year for the shows, we visited Broadway and Prost, which were amazing. The local food was mind-blowing, which I absolutely loved as a pure masahari, so I’m looking forward to trying them again. (laughs)
What were some of the challenges you faced while making the play or during the rehearsals, and how did you overcome them?
The format of the play comes with its own challenges since Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina play the same roles throughout, while Garima Yajnik and Abhinav Sharma constantly switch characters. They have to do this quickly, so instead of major costume changes, they rely on body language, voice modulation and small accessories. The fast-paced script means Garima and Abhinav have to be on top of their game, never missing a cue.
One challenge was the 360-degree staging, where the audience surrounds the performance space. It makes the play immersive but also means we have to ensure no side feels left out. Since each venue is different, we have to adjust and rehearse according to the venue, which is challenging, but it also keeps the performance dynamic.
External Affairs is such an intriguing title! What’s the story behind it?
Before External Affairs, we had done a play called Internal Affairs, which we opened years ago with Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shikha Talsania and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It became one of our most popular plays, running over 100 shows across various cities. But as the actors got busier, replacing them became difficult, and after eight years, we felt it was time to let it go.
What really worked was its format — two actors talking to the audience while the other two played multiple roles. Since that connected so well, we wanted to bring something similar back. We created a new play with the same essence but a different story. The title also has a deeper meaning — while millennials internalise emotions, Gen Z expresses everything outwardly. Hence, ‘External Affairs’ felt like the perfect name for this play.
What was the most exciting or rewarding part of directing this play?
I have always been a huge fan of collaboration, so being part of something new and fun was truly exciting. The writing is incredible, with sharp one-liners that are both hilarious and deeply meaningful. Balancing comedy with serious moments is tricky, but Bobby Nagra, the writer, has nailed it.
Bringing those lines to life on stage with such talented actors was an absolute joy. Each actor has their own quirks and strengths, making the process even more exciting. I had only worked with Abhinav on one play before, so it was refreshing to see him in this role. Garima and Taaruk had worked together before, but this was a new project for them. Performing alongside Prajakta for the first time was amazing, and now we have a double role for her character, which is played by Ahsaas Channa, who has brought a fresh energy. After 30-odd shows, having a new actor step in has made everything feel new again.
What is the most memorable audience reaction you’ve experienced during the play?
There is a point in the play where Abhinav suddenly breaks character, drops his guard and, as the actor, starts complaining to me as the director. This moment completely halts the performance, creating a heated exchange between us that breaks the fourth wall. Since many in the audience are first-time theatre-goers, they do not realise it is an inside gag. Instead of laughing, some begin to panic, unsure if the argument is real.
When we performed in Pune, the reaction was even stronger. After the show, two girls told me they almost had panic attacks and wanted to leave because they thought we were about to start physically fighting. It was hilarious to see how real it felt to them, though I never intended to stress people out. The gag landed perfectly, but I never expected it to make the audience that anxious. (laughs)