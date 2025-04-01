Breaking the Fourth Wall & Beyond: Aadhaar Khurana on ‘External Affairs’

After a long wait, Adhaar Khurana is finally coming back to Hyderabad’s theatre scene, and this visit feels different — more special. It’s been a while since he last performed here, and as External Affairs gears up for its staging at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle, on April 5, he is feeling the familiar rush of excitement. In a candid chat with CE, the director opens up about how Hyderabad played a role in shaping the play, the irreplaceable thrill of live theatre, and the unexpected audience reactions that make it all worth it.

Excerpts

Hyderabad has a growing theatre culture. How do you feel performing here?

Since the pandemic, we have not performed here, so this visit feels even more special. Interestingly, after wrapping Mismatched in Hyderabad last year, we came up with the idea for a play on our flight back. In a way, Hyderabad has played a big role in its creation, so returning now feels even more special.

Any local food or hidden gems in Hyderabad you’re looking forward to trying?

I absolutely love my beer, and the breweries in the city are incredible. When we were there last year for the shows, we visited Broadway and Prost, which were amazing. The local food was mind-blowing, which I absolutely loved as a pure masahari, so I’m looking forward to trying them again. (laughs)

What were some of the challenges you faced while making the play or during the rehearsals, and how did you overcome them?

The format of the play comes with its own challenges since Prajakta Koli and Taaruk Raina play the same roles throughout, while Garima Yajnik and Abhinav Sharma constantly switch characters. They have to do this quickly, so instead of major costume changes, they rely on body language, voice modulation and small accessories. The fast-paced script means Garima and Abhinav have to be on top of their game, never missing a cue.

One challenge was the 360-degree staging, where the audience surrounds the performance space. It makes the play immersive but also means we have to ensure no side feels left out. Since each venue is different, we have to adjust and rehearse according to the venue, which is challenging, but it also keeps the performance dynamic.