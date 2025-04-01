GHMC crosses Rs 2K crore property tax collection mark for first time

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has achieved a record property tax collection of Rs 2,034 crore for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing last year’s Rs 1,917 crore and crossing the Rs 2,000 crore mark for the first time.

A key factor behind this success is the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which offers a 90% interest waiver on tax arrears. The scheme has generated nearly Rs 465 crore in less than a month.

On the final day (March 31), GHMC collected over Rs 115 crore by 8 pm. Government departments also cleared pending dues. The final collection figures will be released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has also launched the Property Tax Early Bird Scheme for FY 2025-26, offering a 5% rebate on payment of the current year’s property tax. The offer start on April 1 and April 30.