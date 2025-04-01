Hyderabad cab driver rapes 25-year-old German woman on way to airport, probe on

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old German woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver in the Mamidipally area, within the jurisdiction of the Pahadishareef police station, while on her way to the airport on Monday night, police said.

According to officials, the woman had spent the day sightseeing in Hyderabad with a friend and several others.

After dropping off the other passengers, the driver was supposed to take her to the airport. However, near Mamidipally, he allegedly stopped the vehicle at a secluded location, allegedly assaulted her, and then fled the scene.

The woman managed to contact the police and file a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the accused. The victim has been taken for a medical examination, police added.

Further investigations are underway.