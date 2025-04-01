Krishna Vamsi: Movies made my life

Krishna Vamsi, the director known for films like Ranga Maarthaanda, Murari, Khadgam, and Chandamama, has made a lasting impression on the film industry. With each movie he directs, he inspires aspiring filmmakers. As Chandamama was recently screened at the BookMyShow Red Lorry Film Festival, CE had the opportunity to engage in a one-on-one interaction with the director, where he shared insights about his love for films, the evolution of the industry, and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be a part of the Red Lorry Film Festival?
It feels really nice. Even after 18 years, people still recognise Chandamama. They remember and appreciate the film, which is truly heartwarming.
How do you think these platforms are important today?
I think they serve as a great way to remind audiences of films that have made an impact. With thousands of movies releasing across OTT platforms, satellite channels, and YouTube, a festival like this helps bring back classics like Chandamama to the Gen Alpha.
Do you think the next generation will connect with your films?
I believe so. Festivals like these act as reminders. Even if people don’t attend the festival in person, they may discover the film on an OTT platform and learn about its significance.
Are there any nostalgic moments you cherish from Chandamama?
Absolutely! It is one of the cutest films I have made. The romance, the music — everything about it is special. There are so many cherished moments; it’s impossible to pick just one.
What about your upcoming projects?
I will soon begin shooting a romantic film. It revolves around the pre-love phase of three different couples and explores themes like situationship, benching, romance, and friendship — elements the next generation can relate to. Music will also play a significant role in the film.
How do you feel movies have evolved over the years?
The essence of cinema hasn’t changed much, but the commercial aspects have. Numbers have become the primary focus for producers and distributors. However, true cinema is not just about commercial success — it is about artistic expression and the joy it brings to audiences. I believe there should be a better way to measure cinematic impact beyond box office numbers.
How have movies impacted your life, and what do they mean to you?
Movies are everything to me. If I had to sum it up in one word, they have made my life.
How would you define success?
For me, success is being able to do what I love, not what is expected of me. It’s not about how much money I make. The fact that Chandamama is being remembered and celebrated after 18 years is a success in itself.
What message would you give to upcoming directors?
I am still a budding filmmaker myself. (laughs) My advice would be — be true to yourself. That is the key for every aspiring director.