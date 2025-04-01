Krishna Vamsi: Movies made my life

Krishna Vamsi, the director known for films like Ranga Maarthaanda, Murari, Khadgam, and Chandamama, has made a lasting impression on the film industry. With each movie he directs, he inspires aspiring filmmakers. As Chandamama was recently screened at the BookMyShow Red Lorry Film Festival, CE had the opportunity to engage in a one-on-one interaction with the director, where he shared insights about his love for films, the evolution of the industry, and more.

Excerpts

How does it feel to be a part of the Red Lorry Film Festival?

It feels really nice. Even after 18 years, people still recognise Chandamama. They remember and appreciate the film, which is truly heartwarming.