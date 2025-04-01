NHAI reduces toll on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA : The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to reduce toll fee for vehicles travelling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. The revised toll charges will come into effect from midnight of March 31.

GMR constructed the 181.5-km national highway from Dandumalkapuram in Yadadri district to Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh under build-operate-transfer (BOT) model at a cost of `1,740 crore. Collection of toll from vehicles travelling on the national highway started in December 2012. Till June 31, 2024, GMR was responsible for toll collection and road maintenance. However, NHAI took over toll collection through its own agency with effect from July 1 of 2024.

An agreement allowed the GMR management to annually hike toll. Since NHAI is now directly managing toll collection, it has decided to reduce it.

There are three toll plazas on NH-65 in Telangana, namely Pantangi in Choutuppal mandal (Yadadri district), Korlapahad in Ketepalli mandal, and Chillakallu in Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh).

According to NHAI, the reduced rates will remain in effect until March 31, 2026.