Parts of Telangana to experience rain, thunder from today

HYDERABAD: Meteorologists have forecasted rainfall in parts of the state for two days, beginning Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been issued as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar districts on Tuesday. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

On Wednesday, an orange alert will be in force, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorms likely at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are also expected in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts

On April 3, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorms are expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in Rangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts, while thunderstorms with winds of 30-40 kmph may occur in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nagarkurnool districts.

On April 4, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool districts.

Weather in Hyd

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a generally cloudy sky with hazy conditions in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 36°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds will be southeasterly, blowing at speeds of 4-8 kmph.