Sacred Echoes: Visual hymns to the spirit of Brahmotsavam

Have you ever witnessed the grandeur of Tirumala Brahmotsavam — either in person or virtually? That breathtaking nine-day festival, where Lord Sri Venkateswara is celebrated with divine processions and rituals, is an unmatched spiritual aura. People from across India and the world gather to soak in its sacred energy.
Now, imagine that very essence and energy, but through the lens of art — right here in Hyderabad. Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery in Narsingi is currently home to ‘Sacred Echoes’ — a stunning solo show by Poosapati Pareshmeshwar Raju that brings the spirit of Brahmotsavam alive in a way you’ve never seen before. His distinctive artistic style transforms tradition into something truly mesmerising.
The gallery was a sea of red-inked frames, with over 50 stunning pieces, each holding a story. If you’re familiar with Pareshmeshwar Raju’s calligraphic mastery, you’d expect brilliance — but this show is something else entirely. As we scanned through each frame, it became clear that these weren’t just artworks, they were visual hymns, capturing the soul of Tirumala’s Brahmotsavam, every stroke and curve showcasing the grandeur of divine vahanams, sacred rituals, and the rhythmic processions that define the festival.
Explaining the depth of this collection, Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, curator of the show, wrote in her curatorial note, “From the celestial Dhwajarohanam to the culminating Chakra Snanam, each artwork reimagines the grandeur of processional deities — Malayappa Swami, Sridevi, and Bhudevi — on vahanams like Garuda, Hamsa, Simha, Chandra, and Gaja. The calligraphic forms of Adisesha, Mohini, Kalpavriksham, and Samudra Manthan breathe life into ancient symbolism, merging rhythmic precision of strokes with fluid artistry. Through his pioneering approach, Parameshwar Raju immortalises the cosmic cycle of devotion, ensuring that the Brahmotsavam is not just seen but felt.”
Speaking about how this exhibit was born, Anantyam Qalaa founder Jyotsna Kumar shared with CE that this show came from a vision to create something never seen before. She further said, “I had visited his studio out of curiosity. Of course, I had seen and admired his work in multiple forums, but with his new book just released, I wanted a signed copy. Walking into his studio was overwhelming — it was filled with over 2,000 works! And at the end, I found myself saying, ‘I would love to do a solo show with you. But it has to be something never seen before — none of these existing works. Can you create a few unique pieces?’ He is a living legend, his work stands apart in the world. But still, I asked. And he took the challenge head-on. A month later, I got a call from Koeli and she said, ‘We are headed to Tirupati, looking for inspiration to create an exclusive collection — an entire collection just for this show.’ And the result is what you see today.”
The preview was more than just an art showcase — it was a confluence of art, technology, and deep conversations. Jyotsna — also a global tech leader — curated an engaging panel discussion on the intersection of art, tech, and AI with Arijit Sarker (vice president, Google) and Venkat Peri (founder, Cognitive Care). The evening was filled with captivating discussions, immersive audio-visual experiences, and of course, art lovers, collectors, and patrons, all sharing their admiration for the show.
If you haven’t experienced it yet, ‘Sacred Echoes’ is on display until April 19.