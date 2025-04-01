Sacred Echoes: Visual hymns to the spirit of Brahmotsavam

Have you ever witnessed the grandeur of Tirumala Brahmotsavam — either in person or virtually? That breathtaking nine-day festival, where Lord Sri Venkateswara is celebrated with divine processions and rituals, is an unmatched spiritual aura. People from across India and the world gather to soak in its sacred energy.

Now, imagine that very essence and energy, but through the lens of art — right here in Hyderabad. Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery in Narsingi is currently home to ‘Sacred Echoes’ — a stunning solo show by Poosapati Pareshmeshwar Raju that brings the spirit of Brahmotsavam alive in a way you’ve never seen before. His distinctive artistic style transforms tradition into something truly mesmerising.