HMWSSB MD orders nighttime deliveries to tackle tanker backlog

HYDERABAD: With tanker booking delays in various parts of the city due to drivers taking vacations, (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has directed general managers to work extra hours over the next two days to clear the backlog.

In an online meeting on Tuesday, Ashok instructed officials to deliver domestic water tankers during the day and commercial tankers at night to streamline supply.

The Water Board MD noted that pending bookings have exceeded 100 at several filling stations, including Shaikpet, Shapurnagar, Budvel, Asifnagar, NTR Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Chilakalguda, Moula Ali, Gajularamaram, Erragadda, Gachibowli-2, Vengalrao Nagar, Yellareddyguda and Venkatagiri.

Meanwhile, HMWSSB Executive Director Mayank Mittal emphasised that analysing tanker data could help reduce pendency and suggested submitting proposals to increase filling points at high-demand stations.

Inspection at Kondapaka pumping station

Ashok Reddy also inspected the Kondapaka pumping station, a key component of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project, which supplies water to Hyderabad.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply during summer and maximise the use of the online monitoring system (SCADA) for real-time tracking of supply and transmission.

To prevent disruptions in supply due to pump failures, Ashok Reddy directed them to keep standby motors ready for emergencies.