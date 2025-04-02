Kumaresh Rajagopalan: Can best express myself through violin

How did your journey with the violin start?

My father and brother said that when I was around three years old, I started playing a phrase that was a particularly difficult one to render. I don’t recall this, of course, but I think that for a parent, anything their child does is special. (laughs) Our father was our guru, and a proper taskmaster too! It was fun but a lot of hard work; he would wake Ganesh and me up at 3 am and make us practice. For appa, it was always ‘music first, studies second’. I was the naughtier one growing up, rebelling sometimes when I was told to practice. But they saw my talent and kept pushing me. My brother and I just kept performing, and our music kept evolving.

We were lucky to become very popular when we were still young. At a time when music was considered very serious, my brother and I were these two young, chubby children sitting on stage…people loved watching us perform. The chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time, MG Ramachandran, made us State Artistes of Tamil Nadu.

Music is the epitome of joy, and so Ganesh and I thoroughly enjoy every performance — only then will our audience go home happy and satisfied.