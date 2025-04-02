Kumaresh Rajagopalan: Can best express myself through violin

The notes of his violin were melodiously perfect, taking our emotions to a new dimension every single moment. Well, that is violin virtuoso Kumaresh Rajagopalan for you. As one half of the famous violin duo Ganesh-Kumaresh, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his amazing techniques, deep musical insights, and innovative approaches. What truly sets him apart are his intricate improvisations and infectious energy on stage — he doesn’t just play; he engages, making every performance an immersive experience. After a wonderful performance at Surmandal’s Uttar-Dakshin concert in the city, the violin maestro spoke to CE about music, performing with his brother, and more.
Excerpts
How did your journey with the violin start?
My father and brother said that when I was around three years old, I started playing a phrase that was a particularly difficult one to render. I don’t recall this, of course, but I think that for a parent, anything their child does is special. (laughs) Our father was our guru, and a proper taskmaster too! It was fun but a lot of hard work; he would wake Ganesh and me up at 3 am and make us practice. For appa, it was always ‘music first, studies second’. I was the naughtier one growing up, rebelling sometimes when I was told to practice. But they saw my talent and kept pushing me. My brother and I just kept performing, and our music kept evolving.
We were lucky to become very popular when we were still young. At a time when music was considered very serious, my brother and I were these two young, chubby children sitting on stage…people loved watching us perform. The chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time, MG Ramachandran, made us State Artistes of Tamil Nadu.
Music is the epitome of joy, and so Ganesh and I thoroughly enjoy every performance — only then will our audience go home happy and satisfied.
How did you and your brother work out creative differences?
The thing is, we have great camaraderie. When you don’t have competition, it becomes complementary. It’s not like we don’t have arguments or differences in opinion — but the common goals are to give a great performance and have a great career. Over the years, Ganesh has given me a lot of insights and is, in many ways, a guru too.
You’ve also collaborated with legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. How was your experience working with him?
I haven’t met anybody like him. In fact, anyone who has ever met him always has a story to tell — but one thing I will say is that he always impacted everyone’s lives positively.
