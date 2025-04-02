Life on the spectrum: Transition from childhood to adulthood

Tough road to adulthood

As individuals with autism grow older, their autistic traits may become more pronounced due to increased responsibilities and societal expectations. “Everything changes from childhood to adulthood, so symptoms

like the need for predictability and resistance to change become even more pronounced,” Dr Dhuni Raj notes. Meghna faced similar difficulties during her transition into adulthood. “As a child, I had structured support — my parent scheduled my time, ensured I got enough sleep, and reminded me to eat. When that support was no longer there, it took a toll on me,” shares Meghna.

However, adulthood can also offer individuals the autonomy to shape their lives on their own terms. Meghna reflects, “As a child, my struggles were dismissed, but as an adult, I could advocate for myself and be taken more seriously.” Neelima Goel, a 47-year-old mother of twins on the spectrum, adds, “After school, you have more agency to choose what you want for yourself. It’s crucial to allow children to be their authentic selves so they can develop the autonomy needed to navigate adulthood.”

Impact of masking

When individuals do not have the space to be their authentic selves, they may suppress their autistic traits to appear more neurotypical. This practice, known as masking, can be exhausting, especially during the transition into adulthood. “While masking, a person continuously isolates parts of themselves to avoid societal rejection,” Neelima explains, adding, “But in the long run, this can lead to emotional outbursts, further isolating them from society.” Prolonged masking can have serious consequences for both mental and physical health.

Need for acceptance and support

For both diagnosed and undiagnosed individuals, the term ‘autism’ can provide clarity in understanding their experiences. However, simply having a diagnosis is not enough — there must be greater societal acceptance of autistic experiences. “If we view autistic traits not as a disorder but as another kind of normal, we can make life easier for people on the spectrum,” Meghna says.

Autism and other neurodevelopmental differences are often framed in terms of deficits. However, recognising autism as a natural variation in human brain function — and making accommodations accordingly — can foster an inclusive environment where neurodivergence is embraced and neurodiversity is celebrated rather than suppressed.