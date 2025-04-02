Prioritising eye health

India is home to over 20% of the world’s blind population, yet vision rehabilitation has provided many with the opportunity to not only survive but thrive. With nearly 275 million people experiencing some form of vision loss — over 9 million of whom are blind — India has the largest blind population in the world.
In 1960, the Indian government designated April 1-7 as Prevention of Blindness Week to raise awareness about eye health and its impact on people’s lives. However, given the high prevalence of visual impairment, how does the country cope? This Prevention of Blindness Week, CE consulted city-based ophthalmologists to find out.
“There are various causes of blindness,” says Dr Revathy Yerramneni, MBBS, MS, FLVPEI, consultant and cornea, cataract, and refractive surgeon at Smartvision Eye Hospital, Banjara Hills. She adds, “Some are genetic or hereditary, but others — like infections, ocular trauma, and refractive errors — can be treated and prevented. In adults, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy are major contributors to vision loss.” Unfortunately, most people seek medical help only when vision loss significantly disrupts their daily life — often too late to reverse the damage.
Dr Beula Christy, head of vision rehabilitation at LV Prasad Eye Institute, highlights the role of counselling in vision rehabilitation. “When a person becomes adventitiously blind, both they and their loved ones struggle to accept the change. Counselling helps instill the confidence needed to rebuild their life,” says Dr Beula.
Once there is acceptance, training begins. “Based on a patient’s functional needs, we introduce modifications that rely on senses other than sight. It takes time, but once they adapt, they can manage most tasks independently,” she explains.
Assistive tools like text-to-speech software, textured stickers for object identification, and sound-based navigation help visually impaired individuals function as effectively as their sighted peers — provided they receive the necessary support.
Devnar Foundation for the Blind in Begumpet is one such institution empowering the visually impaired. By offering free English-medium education, food, and accommodation to blind children from across India, the school has enabled its students to secure jobs in both private and public sectors.
Dr A Saibaba Goud, MS, PhD, eye specialist, and founder-chairman of Devnar Foundation, reflects on the transformation. “Before 1999, blind children aspired to be telephone operators or clerks. Today, technology has expanded their access to education, paving the way for brighter futures. Education is the key to enabling the blind to live with dignity,” notes Dr Goud. Devnar equips its students with the knowledge, training, and life skills they need to navigate the world independently, proving the old adage true — ‘Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.’
Early intervention is crucial for preventing blindness across all age groups. “Annual eye checkups are vital for early detection and prevention,” advises Dr Revathy.
Vision is our most significant sensory function. Up to 80% of the information we receive from our surroundings comes through sight. So, prioritise your eye health — get regular checkups, wear your prescribed glasses, and take breaks from screens. After all, you never truly appreciate what you have until it’s gone.