Prioritising eye health

India is home to over 20% of the world’s blind population, yet vision rehabilitation has provided many with the opportunity to not only survive but thrive. With nearly 275 million people experiencing some form of vision loss — over 9 million of whom are blind — India has the largest blind population in the world.

In 1960, the Indian government designated April 1-7 as Prevention of Blindness Week to raise awareness about eye health and its impact on people’s lives. However, given the high prevalence of visual impairment, how does the country cope? This Prevention of Blindness Week, CE consulted city-based ophthalmologists to find out.