Smartphone: The new drug that could affect your brain

Smartphones are undeniably an essential part of our daily lives, but excessive use can significantly impact the brain, says Dr K Vamshi Krishna, senior consultant brain and spine surgeon, CARE Hospitals. Explaining the study, titled Effects of Smartphone Restriction on Cue-Related Neural Activity, he says, “A recent study by German scientists from Heidelberg University and the University of Cologne examined how restricting smartphone use for 72 hours affects brain activity, particularly in areas linked to craving and reward processing. The results suggest that limiting smartphone use can lead to changes in brain regions similar to those seen in people withdrawing from addictive substances.”

Since much of our work is tied to smartphones, their excessive use can affect the brain in ways similar to drug addiction, Dr K Vamshi states, highlighting that one of the key findings of the study was that after 72 hours without a smartphone, there were noticeable changes in the nucleus accumbens and anterior cingulate cortex, which are responsible for reward processing. “These changes, linked to dopamine and serotonin — neurotransmitters that regulate mood and reward — suggest that reducing smartphone use may trigger withdrawal-like responses in the brain,” he adds.