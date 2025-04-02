Smartphone: The new drug that could affect your brain

How many of you have checked out Instagram’s ‘Time Spent’ feature, which tracks how many hours you’ve spent scrolling in a week? Most of you probably know about it, but how many actually use it? Sure, we have time to scroll endlessly, but do we ever pause to reflect on the time lost? Well, this isn’t about that guilt-tripping Instagram feature or social media in general — this is about your screen time. A new study published in Computers in Human Behaviour reveals that limiting smartphone use to only essential tasks for three days can trigger changes in brain activity and boost cognitive function. CE takes a closer look at the study with insights from city-based experts.
Smartphones are undeniably an essential part of our daily lives, but excessive use can significantly impact the brain, says Dr K Vamshi Krishna, senior consultant brain and spine surgeon, CARE Hospitals. Explaining the study, titled Effects of Smartphone Restriction on Cue-Related Neural Activity, he says, “A recent study by German scientists from Heidelberg University and the University of Cologne examined how restricting smartphone use for 72 hours affects brain activity, particularly in areas linked to craving and reward processing. The results suggest that limiting smartphone use can lead to changes in brain regions similar to those seen in people withdrawing from addictive substances.”
Since much of our work is tied to smartphones, their excessive use can affect the brain in ways similar to drug addiction, Dr K Vamshi states, highlighting that one of the key findings of the study was that after 72 hours without a smartphone, there were noticeable changes in the nucleus accumbens and anterior cingulate cortex, which are responsible for reward processing. “These changes, linked to dopamine and serotonin — neurotransmitters that regulate mood and reward — suggest that reducing smartphone use may trigger withdrawal-like responses in the brain,” he adds.
Researchers also observed increased activity in the parietal cortex, associated with cravings for smartphone use, mirroring withdrawal symptoms seen in substance addiction. The study also found that smartphone restriction influences neural circuits involved in attention, self-control, and behaviour regulation.
From a medical perspective, these findings are crucial. Dr K Vamshi notes that excessive smartphone use should be taken seriously as a behavioural addiction. Healthcare professionals can help by encouraging structured breaks from smartphones to allow the brain’s reward system to reset. However, more research is needed to understand the long-term effects of smartphone restriction and its role in managing excessive smartphone use (ESU).
While this study offers key insights into the neurological effects of smartphone restriction, Dr Srinivas Botla, senior consultant neurosurgeon, MS, MCh (Neuro), FSFN, Yashoda Hospitals, points out its limitations. The small sample size of 25 participants limits generalisability, as a larger and more diverse group could provide deeper insights into demographic influences. The absence of a control group makes it difficult to isolate the effects of smartphone abstinence from other factors. Additionally, the short 72-hour restriction may not capture long-term behavioural or psychological changes, and self-reported data introduces potential bias. The study’s cross-sectional design also only captures a snapshot of brain activity, making longitudinal research essential to understanding how these changes evolve over time.
Application in India Dr Srinivas further says that these findings are particularly relevant in India, where smartphone adoption is rapidly increasing, especially among young people. Digital addiction, especially among students and young professionals, is rising and linked to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
By promoting mindful technology habits, we can foster a healthier relationship with digital devices, say both the experts. They suggest implementing digital detox strategies such as setting screen time limits, engaging in offline activities, and practising mindfulness to reduce smartphone dependence and improve mental well-being. Educating people on the neurological effects of smartphone overuse can further encourage healthier habits and reduce the risk of dependency.
“Although this study provides crucial insights into how smartphone restriction affects brain function, addressing its limitations through broader research will be key to developing effective interventions. As India navigates its digital landscape, understanding and addressing smartphone addiction will be essential to supporting youth mental health,” concludes Dr Srinivas.