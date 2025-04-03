April 30 last date to pay fee under LRS

HYDERABAD: The state government has extended the deadline for availing 25% rebate on the regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts, as well as processing and disposal of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications, until April 30. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday. Initially, the deadline ended on March 31.

According to official sources, less than four lakh of the nearly 20 lakh applicants who received intimation letters have paid LRS charges as of March 31. So far, the government has collected nearly Rs 1,200 crore. The LRS scheme, launched in 2020 by the previous BRS government, aimed to regularise unapproved layouts and open plots across the state.

Approximately, 25.67 lakh applications were submitted between August 31 and October 31, 2020. However, the previous administration was unable to complete the process due to legal hurdles. After coming to power, the Congress government revived the initiative and issued fresh orders on February 20, offering a 25% rebate on regularisation charges and pro-rata open space charges.

Fee intimation letters were sent to 20 lakh LRS applications in all municipalities across the state. Of the 4.58 lakh applicants paid the fee while 15,900 applications have been rejected by government officials.