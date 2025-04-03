Canvas of culture at India Art festival

It is indeed beautiful to witness mesmerising art pieces thoughtfully displayed in one place. Each artwork conveys a unique message, resonating deeply with viewers. As we delve into the world of art, the India Art Festival is set to captivate Hyderabad with its second edition, running from April 4 to 6 at Kings Crown Convention, Rethi Bowli. To gain insight into this vibrant event, CE spoke with Rajendra Patil, founder-director of India Art Festival and president of The Bombay Art Society.
Discussing the participating artists and their work, Rajendra states, “There will be 250 to 260 artists showcasing around 3,000 artworks. We have 100 stalls, with 40 to 45 occupied by different art galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities. Independent artists from these cities will also be participating. Almost all the master artists from Hyderabad, including Laxma Goud and Ramesh Gorjala, will have their works exhibited by various galleries.”
When asked about international artists at the festival, he explains, “Most art fairs in India primarily feature Indian artists, with very few international participants. Even when we talk about international artists, they are often Indian artists exhibiting their works abroad. For instance, Laxma Goud’s works are auctioned internationally. While some galleries have displayed overseas artists’ works in the past, art buyers in India remain strongly connected with Indian art.”
Sharing the inspiration behind the India Art Festival, Rajendra recounts that the festival began in Mumbai in 2010, completing 15 years there. It later expanded to Delhi, where they have now completed 10 years, followed by Bengaluru, where they are entering their fifth edition. Hyderabad is now hosting its second edition.
The idea originated from the India Art Summit, which primarily catered to big and well-known galleries, leaving independent artists and smaller galleries without opportunities. At that time, there were about 80,000 practicing artists; today, there are around 2,00,000. “We wanted to create a platform for independent and emerging artists, particularly recent graduates. Following its success in Mumbai, demand grew in Delhi, Bengaluru, and now Hyderabad. Notably, Hyderabad’s art market has outpaced Bengaluru’s in growth. With the support of NV Ramana Reddy, the designer of the Martyrs Memorial and president of the Hyderabad Art Society, we launched the festival in Hyderabad. Given the city’s thriving art scene, the third edition will be held in Jubilee Hills,” he reveals.
Speaking about the three-day festival’s attractions, Rajendra shares that visitors will witness the latest art trends from artists across India, including those from Bhopal, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Madhya Pradesh. The festival will feature both emerging and master artists, bringing together diverse artistic expressions under one roof.
Additionally, audiences can experience the creative process firsthand. There will be live instrumental music performances and a live painting demonstration by renowned artist Bhaskar Rao, aimed at inspiring young artists. Rajendra notes, “We have also created a film titled ‘1200 Years: The Journey of Indian Art’, which will be screened at the event. This 70-minute documentary traces Indian art history from prehistoric cave paintings to contemporary masterpieces.
Attendees can immerse themselves in art, history, and culture while enjoying delicious food and refreshments at the cafeteria.”