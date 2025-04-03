Canvas of culture at India Art festival

Discussing the participating artists and their work, Rajendra states, “There will be 250 to 260 artists showcasing around 3,000 artworks. We have 100 stalls, with 40 to 45 occupied by different art galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities. Independent artists from these cities will also be participating. Almost all the master artists from Hyderabad, including Laxma Goud and Ramesh Gorjala, will have their works exhibited by various galleries.”

When asked about international artists at the festival, he explains, “Most art fairs in India primarily feature Indian artists, with very few international participants. Even when we talk about international artists, they are often Indian artists exhibiting their works abroad. For instance, Laxma Goud’s works are auctioned internationally. While some galleries have displayed overseas artists’ works in the past, art buyers in India remain strongly connected with Indian art.”