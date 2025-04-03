Dhruva Space aiding India’s orbital revolution
You may have read about satellites in your school textbooks or come across the word in newspapers a few times. But for Sanjay Nekkanti, satellites have been a lifelong passion. From a young age, he was fascinated by them — an interest that eventually led him to establish Dhruva Space, a pioneering startup in the space sector. Dhruva Space provides a full-stack satellite solution, building satellites for customers while also assisting with their launch and operation, among other groundbreaking endeavours. Sanjay shares with CE how it all began, Dhruva’s latest strides, how to triumph over travails, and more.
Excerpts
How did you get interested in space and satellite technology?
I was always passionate about space, even as a child. This passion and curiosity continued as I grew older — I built my first satellite during SRM University’s SRMSat project, launched by ISRO’s PSLV-C18 in 2011. SRMSat was the first student nanosatellite project with ISRO. Throughout this project, I wondered, ‘India is a country of 1 billion people. How have we not seen a private company launch anything into space?’. Following this, I did a dual-degree master’s programme in space engineering in Sweden to gain a global perspective on spacecraft design and the industry. Upon my return to India, I was determined to make India the satellite-making capital of the world. With this in mind, I founded Dhruva Space in 2012.
What is the core mission of Dhruva Space and how does it differ from other space companies in India and globally?
Dhruva Space stands out by offering a full-stack satellite solution, wherein we build the satellite for a customer and also help them launch it. We help them operate it through our Ground Station solutions. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on multiple suppliers, Dhruva Space’s vertically integrated model streamlines mission execution while reducing costs and turnaround times — key pain points for the customer today.
So, as the demand for small satellites surges, the global supply chain must be robust. That said, Dhruva Space accelerates deployment by providing end-to-end solutions, collaborating with more than 550 registered space-qualified vendors, which is increasingly important as customers want to launch entire constellations rather than individual satellites.
Between June 2022 and January 2024, Dhruva Space achieved a significant milestone in India’s private space sector, successfully executing eight missions across four launches. What began as eight missions over two years is now accelerating, with eight more missions planned for 2025 alone. Dhruva Space is well-positioned to ‘make in India’ for the world. In fact, over the past three years, we successfully secured export orders for satellite platforms and space-grade solar panels to prominent nations including Austria, France, Australia, and the Middle Eastern markets.
Can you walk us through the initial challenges you faced when starting Dhruva Space and how you overcame them?
The early years saw three key challenges for private companies: no regulatory framework for the private sector, no risk appetite for investors, and no market access. Without a space heritage or foundational support, startups struggled to gain credibility in a capital-intensive industry.
In 2018-19, recognising the need for private sector involvement, the Central government introduced key reforms. The Startup India initiative fostered innovation and recognised startups in the space sector as key nation builders, while the creation of IN-SPACe provided regulatory clarity and access to ISRO’s infrastructure such as testing and launch facilities. It was also encouraging to see how policy changes under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India further encouraged indigenous manufacturing and technology development.
Investment confidence has grown as well — by the end of 2024, private equity investments in Indian space tech startups totalled approximately USD 463.24 million. It was also very exciting that in October 2024, the central government approved a ₹10 billion venture capital fund to support space startups. More than 300 registered space startups now operate in India, benefiting from government-backed incentives and global market opportunities. This shift is enabling private firms to scale operations, collaborate internationally, and drive India’s space economy forward.
To address the growing demand for satellites, Dhruva Space is constructing the first phase — around 1.2 lakh sqft — of our 2.8 lakh sqft spacecraft manufacturing facility, strategically located in Shamshabad. This first phase will focus on the design, engineering, assembly, integration and testing of Spacecraft Solar Arrays for crewed and uncrewed space programmes.
What do you think has been the most significant advancement in satellite technology in the last decade, and what is Dhruva Space focusing on now?
The most significant advancement in satellite technology over the past decade has been software-defined satellites (SDS), AI-driven automation, and modular satellite design. Unlike traditional satellites with fixed functionalities, SDS can be reprogrammed in orbit, optimising performance and extending mission lifespan.
AI and machine learning have enhanced onboard data processing, enabling real-time decision-making and improving efficiency in Earth observation and communication. Additionally, laser-based inter-satellite communication has revolutionised data transfer speeds while reducing latency.
In satellite design, the shift toward modular architectures has made satellites more scalable and cost-effective. Standardised satellite buses and plug-and-play payloads allow for faster manufacturing and easier upgrades. Hosted payload missions have also gained traction, allowing companies and agencies to test new technologies through rideshare opportunities on existing satellites like Dhruva Space’s series of Launching Expeditions with Aspiring Payloads (LEAP) missions, of which the first customer mission is slated for H1 2025 with an Australian customer. We have observed that this approach has significantly reduced the cost and time required for in-orbit demonstration (IOD) and validation.
What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to enter the spacetech industry?
For future space entrepreneurs: Don’t give up, even when you hit a wall.
Space is one of the toughest industries — capital-intensive, highly regulated, and technologically complex. Setbacks are inevitable, whether in funding, regulations, or technical failures. The key is resilience. Every challenge is an opportunity to innovate, adapt, and push boundaries.
I’ve learned that failing fast helps you learn faster. It allows engineers to quickly identify flaws, refine designs, and optimise performance without wasting resources. For entrepreneurs, it minimises risk, accelerates market readiness, and ensures adaptability in a competitive space industry.
Do you think Hyderabad has the potential to become the country’s space tech hub?
Definitely! Hyderabad has already emerged as India’s space tech hub, driven by a strong supply chain, access to investment, and a skilled talent pool. The city’s robust vendor supply chain specialises in space, aerospace and defence requirements, supplying to ISRO, DRDO, and private space companies. This established ecosystem enables startups to rapidly prototype and scale satellite and launch vehicle components.
Government-backed incubators like T-Hub provide funding, mentorship, and global industry collaboration, making Hyderabad a prime location for space tech innovation.
Hyderabad’s talent pipeline is strengthened by institutions like IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, and BITS Pilani Hyderabad, which produce innovative engineers in avionics, AI, and space systems.
The city’s space tech ecosystem is also bolstered by the establishment of offices of DRDO Labs and National Remote Sensing Centre, further driving the talent pool to work in these niche sectors.