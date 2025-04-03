Dhruva Space aiding India’s orbital revolution

How did you get interested in space and satellite technology?

I was always passionate about space, even as a child. This passion and curiosity continued as I grew older — I built my first satellite during SRM University’s SRMSat project, launched by ISRO’s PSLV-C18 in 2011. SRMSat was the first student nanosatellite project with ISRO. Throughout this project, I wondered, ‘India is a country of 1 billion people. How have we not seen a private company launch anything into space?’. Following this, I did a dual-degree master’s programme in space engineering in Sweden to gain a global perspective on spacecraft design and the industry. Upon my return to India, I was determined to make India the satellite-making capital of the world. With this in mind, I founded Dhruva Space in 2012.

What is the core mission of Dhruva Space and how does it differ from other space companies in India and globally?

Dhruva Space stands out by offering a full-stack satellite solution, wherein we build the satellite for a customer and also help them launch it. We help them operate it through our Ground Station solutions. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on multiple suppliers, Dhruva Space’s vertically integrated model streamlines mission execution while reducing costs and turnaround times — key pain points for the customer today.

So, as the demand for small satellites surges, the global supply chain must be robust. That said, Dhruva Space accelerates deployment by providing end-to-end solutions, collaborating with more than 550 registered space-qualified vendors, which is increasingly important as customers want to launch entire constellations rather than individual satellites.

Between June 2022 and January 2024, Dhruva Space achieved a significant milestone in India’s private space sector, successfully executing eight missions across four launches. What began as eight missions over two years is now accelerating, with eight more missions planned for 2025 alone. Dhruva Space is well-positioned to ‘make in India’ for the world. In fact, over the past three years, we successfully secured export orders for satellite platforms and space-grade solar panels to prominent nations including Austria, France, Australia, and the Middle Eastern markets.