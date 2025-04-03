Summer to Remember: Unwinding in Style

Summer is finally here — what better time to escape on a luxurious getaway with your loved ones? From elegant hotel rooms to exquisite dining — and not to mention a rejuvenating spa session — it all sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Well, CE made that dream a reality at the Mercure Hotel Hyderabad, indulging in the finest luxuries, which made for a fun, refreshing, and revitalising experience.

Upon checking in, we were warmly welcomed with a beautiful pearl necklace, a perfect symbol of the City of Pearls. Along with this thoughtful gesture, we were greeted by the aromatic fragrance of attar, the shaan of Hyderabad. To top it off, the refreshing welcome drink, Nannari Sharbat, was the perfect way to cool off before the luxurious ride.

Shortly after, we checked in to our room, where opulence was evident in every corner. With a spacious living area and a cosy bedroom, it was the perfect setting to unwind and feel at home. Since it was lunchtime, we headed to Cayenne for a sumptuous afternoon meal. The Hyderabadi dishes prepared by the chef were truly outstanding; each dish, crafted with skill and care, burst with indescribably delicious flavours. From starters to the main course to dessert, each item was perfectly balanced, leaving us craving more. We thoroughly relished Chicken 65, Seekh Kebab, Pathar Ka Gosht, Biryani, Jeera Rice, Dal Tadka, Naan, and more. The Shahi Tukda, in particular, made the meal unforgettable. After a highly satisfying lunch, we returned to the room to get some much-needed relaxation.