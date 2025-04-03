Summer to Remember: Unwinding in Style

Summer is finally here — what better time to escape on a luxurious getaway with your loved ones? From elegant hotel rooms to exquisite dining — and not to mention a rejuvenating spa session — it all sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Well, CE made that dream a reality at the Mercure Hotel Hyderabad, indulging in the finest luxuries, which made for a fun, refreshing, and revitalising experience.
Upon checking in, we were warmly welcomed with a beautiful pearl necklace, a perfect symbol of the City of Pearls. Along with this thoughtful gesture, we were greeted by the aromatic fragrance of attar, the shaan of Hyderabad. To top it off, the refreshing welcome drink, Nannari Sharbat, was the perfect way to cool off before the luxurious ride.
Shortly after, we checked in to our room, where opulence was evident in every corner. With a spacious living area and a cosy bedroom, it was the perfect setting to unwind and feel at home. Since it was lunchtime, we headed to Cayenne for a sumptuous afternoon meal. The Hyderabadi dishes prepared by the chef were truly outstanding; each dish, crafted with skill and care, burst with indescribably delicious flavours. From starters to the main course to dessert, each item was perfectly balanced, leaving us craving more. We thoroughly relished Chicken 65, Seekh Kebab, Pathar Ka Gosht, Biryani, Jeera Rice, Dal Tadka, Naan, and more. The Shahi Tukda, in particular, made the meal unforgettable. After a highly satisfying lunch, we returned to the room to get some much-needed relaxation.
As the sun began to set, we headed to the rooftop bar, Terrace, where we marvelled at the stunning view of Hussain Sagar. The cool breeze, combined with the excitement of watching an IPL match while enjoying delicious food, made for an experience we’ll always cherish. The evening was truly blissful.
The next morning, after a restful night’s sleep, we were pleasantly surprised with an in-room breakfast dining experience. The menu offered a delightful spread, complete with fresh juice to start the day right. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, a rejuvenating spa session at Somara Wellness Spa took us to a level of peace and tranquillity unlike any other. After this blissful experience, it was time to bid farewell to our luxurious stay. Though we couldn’t get enough of it, taking a small break from the routine worked wonders. So, don’t miss out on this unforgettable summer experience.