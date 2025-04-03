Tarmac to Towers: A window into India's infra picture

Step outside and look around — you probably see roads, buildings, power lines, and the metro, all seamlessly woven into daily life. But take a moment, and you’ll realise that everything functions because of the infrastructure that supports it. Pratap Padode’s new book, Tarmac to Towers: The India Infrastructure Story, explores this in an insightful and informative manner. A CA by training, he co-founded Dalal Street Journal, India’s best-selling equity magazine, and shifted from market analysis to championing infrastructure. Now, as the force behind the FIRST Construction Council, he drives innovation in construction and urban development. After attending an event in the city, he spoke to CE about his book, challenges in infrastructure, and more.

Excerpts

What is your book about?

My book is about nation-building in India over the last 25 years. It’s simple — when the government spends ₹1 on infrastructure, it adds ₹3.5 to our GDP. Twenty-five years ago, we started investing in infrastructure because we understood how this will help the country. Essentially, nothing is so fundamental to the health of a nation as its infrastructure — the foundation of all economic activity. My book analyses the hits and misses apart from presenting the narrative behind the numbers. It looks to the future with informed and insightful policy recommendations.