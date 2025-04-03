Telangana government sets up panel to regulate Musi, Esa riverfront development

HYDERABAD: For the planned and sustainable development of areas along the Musi and Esa rivers, the state government has constituted a four-member committee to regulate unplanned development. This committee includes the director of town and country planning (DTCP), GHMC chief city planner, HMDA director (planning), and the joint managing director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

To prevent unauthorised development, restrictions have been imposed on areas within 50 to 100 metres from the river boundary (100 metres, including the buffer zone). No new construction or building permissions will be granted in this zone until the comprehensive Master Plan for the Musi and Esa rivers is finalised or approved by the committee.

Additionally, any public infrastructure projects within 100 metres of the river boundary—such as new roads and bridges, whether undertaken by the government or private entities—will require prior approval from the committee.

The state government is committed to revitalising and redeveloping the Musi and Esa rivers and their surroundings through a comprehensive master plan. However, the government has observed increasing unplanned developments along the riverbanks and buffer zones, which could pose a threat to the river ecosystem if left unchecked.