Telangana sees record surge in applications for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

HYDERABAD: MeeSeva centres across Telangana have received 13.45 lakh applications within just seven days of the launch of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, marking an unprecedented surge in applications.

This response highlights the state’s robust technological infrastructure for citizen services.

The scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh (with subsidy) for self-employment opportunities for youth from SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Applicants are required to submit income and caste certificates at MeeSeva centres, which are then verified and approved by mandal revenue officers. So far, 6.2 lakh applications have been approved through the portal.

Application summary (March 26 - April 1)