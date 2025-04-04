Hyderabad police deploy 20k personnel for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police and Special Police are mobilising 20,000 personnel to ensure security for the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6. Hyderabad CP CV Anand stated that She Teams and CCS police are closely monitoring criminal activities.

He advised zonal officers to create WhatsApp groups for better coordination and emphasised strict preventive measures to maintain peace. The Shobha Yatra, initiated in 2010, has gained nationwide recognition and follows a route from Sitaram Bagh to the Hanuman Gymnasium.

Police have urged organisers and participants to cooperate for a smooth event and requested that the procession begin by 1 pm. Anand stated that permission will be required for private drone use to avoid interference, DJ systems will not be encouraged due to health concerns and organisers must ensure speeches and songs do not incite communal disharmony. A joint control room inthe ICCC building will oversee security.