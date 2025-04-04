Hyderabad sees marginal dip in residential sales: Knight Frank

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s residential market saw a 1% year-on-year (Yo) decline in sales, with 9,459 units sold in Q1 2025 (January-March, according to a Knight Frank India report. New launches also fell by 4% YoY, with 10,661 units introduced. Despite this, housing prices continued to rise, with the average weighted price increasing by 9% YoY to Rs 6,164 per sq ft.

However, Hyderabad’s commercial real estate sector recorded the highest quarterly office transactions in five years. The city witnessed 4 mn.sq.ft of office space transactions in Q1 2025, marking a 31% YoY growth. Average office rents also surged 9% YoY to Rs 72 per sq ft per month.

Joseph Thilak, National Director of Occupier Strategy & Solutions at Knight Frank India, stated, “Hyderabad’s commercial market showcased remarkable strength in Q1, driven by strong leasing from IT firms and GCCs. While the residential segment experienced a marginal slowdown, the premium housing sector remained robust, reflecting resilient buyer confidence and evolving real estate dynamics.”