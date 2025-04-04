SIT holds first meet on illegal online betting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) held its first meeting with investigating officers on Thursday, following the Director General of Police’s directive to probe illegal online betting apps.

The meeting aimed to bring together all investigating officers handling online betting cases across the state.

The meeting was attended by SIT members: IGP M Ramesh (Inspector General of Police, Provisions & Logistics), SP Ch Sindhu Sharma (Intelligence), SP K Venkata Lakshmi (CID’s EOW) , Additional SP S Chandrakanth and DSP M Shanker (CID’s EOW).

Officers were instructed to bring case files and relevant details in a prescribed format. The SIT will review ongoing investigations, develop standard operating procedures (SoPs), and guide IOs in all aspects of the probe. Meetings with other stakeholder agencies will follow.

The five-member SIT has been tasked with a comprehensive and time-bound investigation into all assigned or transferred online betting cases. It will also examine the online betting ecosystem to identify enabling factors and recommend reforms to curb such activities.

Additionally, the SIT will evaluate legal provisions, regulations, and restrictions to prevent the organisation, promotion, and advertising of online betting/gaming and propose legal measures in the public interest.

All government departments and agencies have been requested to assist the SIT, which will submit its final report within 90 days to the Government of Telangana through the DGP.