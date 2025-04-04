Hyderabad

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education releases academic calendar for 2025–26

The state government has invited applications from the management of existing junior colleges for the extension of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2025-26.
The schedule aims to ensure a structured academic year for intermediate students. T
The schedule aims to ensure a structured academic year for intermediate students. TPhoto | Express Ilustrations
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 academic year on Thursday for all Junior Colleges in the state, covering both General and Vocational courses.

The schedule aims to ensure a structured academic year for intermediate students. The academic year will include 226 working days, with all Sundays and public holidays declared by the state government being observed.

Govt invites applications for provisional affiliation for junior colleges

The state government has invited applications from the management of existing junior colleges for the extension of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2025-26.

This includes the sanction of additional sections, with a maximum of four original sections and five additional sections, as per government norms. Managements must comply with all mandatory conditions.

Key dates for the 2025-26 Academic Year

  • Reopening of junior colleges: June 2

  • Dasara holidays: September 28 – October 5

  • Half-yearly examinations: November 10 – 15

  • Sankranti holidays: January 11 – 18, 2026

  • Pre-final exams: January 19 – 24

  • Practical exams (IPE-2026): First week of Feb

  • Theory exams (IPE-2026): First week of March

  • Last working day: March 31

  • Summer vacation: April 1 – May 31

  • Advanced supplementary exams (IPASE-2026): Last week of May

  • Reopening for 2026-27 Academic Year: June 1

TGBIE
academic calendar

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com