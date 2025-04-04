Telangana Board of Intermediate Education releases academic calendar for 2025–26

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 academic year on Thursday for all Junior Colleges in the state, covering both General and Vocational courses.

The schedule aims to ensure a structured academic year for intermediate students. The academic year will include 226 working days, with all Sundays and public holidays declared by the state government being observed.

Govt invites applications for provisional affiliation for junior colleges

The state government has invited applications from the management of existing junior colleges for the extension of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2025-26.

This includes the sanction of additional sections, with a maximum of four original sections and five additional sections, as per government norms. Managements must comply with all mandatory conditions.

Key dates for the 2025-26 Academic Year