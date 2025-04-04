Hyderabad

Two Collectorates receive hoax bomb calls in Telangana

Police official stated that the same email was sent to both Nagarkurnool and Medchal collectorates simultaneously.
The sender, Muppala Lakshmi Narayana Rao, claimed that a bomb would explode at the collectorates at 3.30 pm.
HYDERABAD: Two collectorates in the state—Nagarkurnool and Medchal—received anonymous bomb threat emails on Thursday. However, after thorough checks, police confirmed it was a hoax.

A Nagarkurnool police official stated that the same email was sent to both collectorates simultaneously. “After a thorough search of both buildings, we found no explosives. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” the official said.

Petbasheerabad ACP K Ramulu stated: “We received a complaint around 2 pm and dispatched bomb disposal teams and concluded that the threat was fake,” he added.

The email also contained a religious message. Police are currently tracing the sender.

