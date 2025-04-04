Two Collectorates receive hoax bomb calls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Two collectorates in the state—Nagarkurnool and Medchal—received anonymous bomb threat emails on Thursday. However, after thorough checks, police confirmed it was a hoax.

The sender, Muppala Lakshmi Narayana Rao, claimed that a bomb would explode at the collectorates at 3.30 pm.

A Nagarkurnool police official stated that the same email was sent to both collectorates simultaneously. “After a thorough search of both buildings, we found no explosives. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” the official said.

Petbasheerabad ACP K Ramulu stated: “We received a complaint around 2 pm and dispatched bomb disposal teams and concluded that the threat was fake,” he added.

The email also contained a religious message. Police are currently tracing the sender.