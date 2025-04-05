57 poles and 44 damaged transformers restored in Greater Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall from Thursday afternoon until midnight caused widespread damage to the power infrastructure in Hyderabad, with the collapse of 57 poles and damage of 44 distribution transformers in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Despite the inclement weather and challenging conditions, power utility personnel managed to restore all 57 damaged poles and 44 transformers in record time. The restoration work continued throughout the night, with teams working tirelessly until dawn.

Discom Chairman and MD Musharraf Faruqui, along with senior officials, were present on the ground from Thursday afternoon until late at night to supervise the efforts. Their presence and coordination were key in expediting the restoration process.

Consumers across affected areas expressed appreciation for the swift and efficient response by the power staff. “The team worked on a war-footing basis and restored power supply overnight,” an official said.

Commending the dedication of the staff, Musharraf Faruqui urged them to continue the teamwork to ensure uninterrupted service to consumers.

Damage in specific areas:

Hyd Central: 7 DTRs and 23 poles

Hyd South: 11 DTRs and 15 poles

Secunderabad: 5 DTRs

Saroornagar: 14 DTRs and 3 poles

Habsiguda: 7 DTRs and 7 poles