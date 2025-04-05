Akina brings modern Asian flair to Hyderabad

Tucked within the heart of Hitec City’s buzzing commercial landscape, Akina brings the laid-back charm of a beachside bar to a chic urban rooftop setting. This contemporary Asian diner — which made its way from Mumbai to Hyderabad — offers a serene escape from the hustle below, complete with a glittering rooftop pool and panoramic views of towering corporate blocks.
The 195-seater is thoughtfully split into three zones — a cosy indoor dining area, an open-air bar and deck by the pool, and a stylish passage that bridges the two. For those who enjoy dining under the stars, a retractable roof ensures the outdoors stays inviting regardless of the weather. Unexpectedly bohemian in spirit, Akina leans into natural light, lush greenery, and a breezy, relaxed aesthetic — striking a perfect balance between urban energy and tropical calm.
Speaking about Akina’s southern expansion, Hitesh Keswani, MD, Aspect Hospitality, shares, “Hyderabad was missing a truly exciting contemporary Asian dining spot. We were lucky to land a stunning location — one of the city’s largest rooftops, complete with an azure pool and sweeping views of corporate parks. It puts us right in the action, and we’re confident we’ll thrive here. I’m excited for Hyderabad’s diners to explore Asian cuisine that champions local ingredients. And of course, there’s a stellar cocktail lineup to pair with it all.”
That local touch is intentional. Rahul Punjabi, corporate executive chef at Aspect Hospitality, elaborates, “Hyderabad is a behemoth of a city, yet it beautifully retains its Telangana roots. At Akina Hyderabad, we consciously embraced this duality — fusing our Modern Asian fare with a unique Hyderabadi flair. Our produce is hyper-local — vegetables sourced from Chevella and Vantimamidi farmers, river prawns from the Krishna, and paneer from small-scale artisans.”
We were quite hungry by the time we wrapped up our tour of the place, so we quickly settled into the plush seating, eager to explore what the menu had in store. The chef began by delighting us with an array of gourmet small plates — the Akina Avocado Pizza topped with black truffle and salsa was a standout, followed by Amma’s Mango & Avocado Ceviche, elevated with a dash of Kyoto Karam Podi. The Spinach & Soba Noodle Salad with dried miso, truffle, and parmesan offered a perfect blend of freshness and umami.
When it came time to explore their dim sum and bao offerings, we were truly spoiled for choice. We devoured the Vegetable Crystal Dim Sum, Edamame & Truffle Dim Sum, Asparagus, Corn & Cream Cheese Dim Sum, Spicy Chicken Dim Sum, and the uniquely crafted Mushroom & Black Pepper Bao, beautifully designed to resemble a shiitake mushroom. Each bite was a burst of delicate flavour and inventive presentation.
Before diving further into the food menu, we were encouraged to browse the bar offerings. Rooted in contemporary Japanese cuisine, their cocktail programme draws inspiration from the elements of life — mirroring the earthy aesthetic of the space itself. We opted for drinks inspired by earth and ocean. The Shinrin Negroni (Forest Negroni), infused with truffle-washed liquor, offered a multi-sensory experience, while the Aoi Umi (Blue Ocean) was as much a visual treat as it was refreshing — served in a glass nestled in a bed of sand and seashells, it truly tasted like an ocean breeze, thanks to the addition of orange caviar.
Next, we explored their Japanese and Korean specialties. We savoured the Chicken Katsu Roll and Aburi Salmon Maki Roll, both lifted by the bold flavours of togarashi and spicy mayo. However, the real star of this round was the Korean Fried Chicken, which thrilled our taste buds with its crispy texture and the bold hit of gochujang aioli.
Despite feeling pleasantly full, we couldn’t resist sampling the main course when the chef presented it. From the robata grill, we tried the Chicken Satay Skewers, which were tender and flavourful. Alongside came Black Bean Chicken and Amazon Fried Rice — a combination that was comforting and hearty.
Though we’d already been wowed, the best was saved for last. The grand finale was a beautifully curated dessert platter — a true showstopper. It featured the Akina Miso Cappuccino with candied pecans hidden inside its airy coffee foam, the silky Coco Loco (a coconut panna cotta), the luscious Matcha Tres Leches, and the indulgent Millionaire’s Chocolate Cake, a decadent medley of cocoa sable, salted caramel, chocolate cremeux, and espresso caramel ganache. A refreshing trio of sorbets — mango, guava, and yuzu — added a vibrant, fruity finish.
Akina Hyderabad masterfully fuses traditional Japanese techniques with modern culinary artistry and a distinctly local soul — all set within an effortlessly stylish space. Whether you’re in the mood for a power lunch, a sundowner with friends, or cocktails by the pool, Akina delivers an experience that’s as unforgettable as its skyline views.