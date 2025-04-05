Akina brings modern Asian flair to Hyderabad

Before diving further into the food menu, we were encouraged to browse the bar offerings. Rooted in contemporary Japanese cuisine, their cocktail programme draws inspiration from the elements of life — mirroring the earthy aesthetic of the space itself. We opted for drinks inspired by earth and ocean. The Shinrin Negroni (Forest Negroni), infused with truffle-washed liquor, offered a multi-sensory experience, while the Aoi Umi (Blue Ocean) was as much a visual treat as it was refreshing — served in a glass nestled in a bed of sand and seashells, it truly tasted like an ocean breeze, thanks to the addition of orange caviar.

Next, we explored their Japanese and Korean specialties. We savoured the Chicken Katsu Roll and Aburi Salmon Maki Roll, both lifted by the bold flavours of togarashi and spicy mayo. However, the real star of this round was the Korean Fried Chicken, which thrilled our taste buds with its crispy texture and the bold hit of gochujang aioli.

Despite feeling pleasantly full, we couldn’t resist sampling the main course when the chef presented it. From the robata grill, we tried the Chicken Satay Skewers, which were tender and flavourful. Alongside came Black Bean Chicken and Amazon Fried Rice — a combination that was comforting and hearty.

Though we’d already been wowed, the best was saved for last. The grand finale was a beautifully curated dessert platter — a true showstopper. It featured the Akina Miso Cappuccino with candied pecans hidden inside its airy coffee foam, the silky Coco Loco (a coconut panna cotta), the luscious Matcha Tres Leches, and the indulgent Millionaire’s Chocolate Cake, a decadent medley of cocoa sable, salted caramel, chocolate cremeux, and espresso caramel ganache. A refreshing trio of sorbets — mango, guava, and yuzu — added a vibrant, fruity finish.

Akina Hyderabad masterfully fuses traditional Japanese techniques with modern culinary artistry and a distinctly local soul — all set within an effortlessly stylish space. Whether you’re in the mood for a power lunch, a sundowner with friends, or cocktails by the pool, Akina delivers an experience that’s as unforgettable as its skyline views.