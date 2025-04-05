Biodiversity vs Bulldozers

So, out of the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli village, the mighty 20 bulldozers — which have now forever ruined ‘Bob the Builder’ for me — have so far taken out only 50 acres. Allegedly (a word journalists use when they can’t verify facts). But the point is, there is still some flora and fauna left near HCU, and in the world generally.

And to be honest, this fight to save the planet is a losing battle. I knew that the day they cut down trees, printed textbooks on environmental studies, and tried to make me understand that cutting trees is harmful to the planet… and they didn’t stop there. They cut down even more trees so I could write the same thing thrice a year in unit tests, mid-terms, and boards. Which is why I moved on to more pressing and important issues — like which songs Anu Malik stole from the West.

Now, what’s absurd about this situation is that we saw students being beaten up for taking a scientific approach. Which makes you wonder: what other ways can we convince people we need this forest? Nothing. We’re losing these trees, and more in the future.

I said this to myself and was about to switch to IPL when I saw a clip of a guy whose head was banged against a police van. I mean, they were pushing him into the truck, and the ceiling hit him hard — and then me.

My body is in no position to take a lathi charge and my brain obviously has no solutions, so I thought — what does one of the best brains in the world, Yuval Noah Harari, say? Well, he said the narrative around climate change needs to change. And I agree 100% because that’s the only book I’ve read.