Celebrate Baisakhi with the rich flavours of Punjab

Punjab, with its rich traditions and vibrant culture, has always been known for its hearty hospitality and soulful food. The cuisine of this spirited land isn’t just delicious — it’s a whole vibe. From its robust flavours to its comforting textures, Punjabi food offers an unmatched culinary experience that leaves everyone craving more.
Now imagine getting a taste of this flavourful journey while you’re immersed in conversations about it. Well, that’s exactly what Royal Reve Hotel, Secunderabad, brings to the table with their Punjabi Food Festival, hosted under the tagline ‘Asli Swad of Punjab’. We got the chance to explore this authentic spread — and it was truly a feast to remember.
As we stepped into the hotel, we were greeted with traditional Punjabi refreshments — Lassi and Jeera Soda — that were as refreshing as they were flavourful. These set the tone for what was to come.
The appetisers that followed were bursting with taste — Machli Amritsari, Machli Tikka, Pethiwali Tikki, and Tandoori Jalandhari were served piping hot, each bite rich with authentic spices and textures that celebrated the essence of Punjabi street food.
The main course featured a range of classic breads — Stuffed Kulchas and Parathas — perfectly paired with Dal Makhani, Rara Mutton, and of course, the quintessential Makki di Roti and Sarson da Saag. What made it extra special was that many of the ingredients were specially sourced from Punjab, ensuring the flavours remained true to tradition.
The buffet continued with comfort-food staples like Jeera Rice with Rajma Masala, Kadhi Chawal, and Pindi Chana, each dish capturing the homely and hearty spirit of Punjabi kitchens.
To wrap up the feast, desserts like Phirni Lajawaab, Gajar ka Halwa, and Matka Kulfi hit the sweet spot, offering a delightful conclusion to a sumptuous meal.
While we relished the spread, Master Chef Raju Singh shared his thoughts, saying, “I’ve tried to retain all the authentic flavours in every dish. We’ve also experimented with a few fusion items, like a desi twist on pizza using rotis as the base. Each dish is made with love and care to bring out the richness and nutritional value of Punjabi cuisine.”
Adding to this, Akhilesh Kumar, General Manager at Royal Reve Hotel, said, “We’ve specially curated this Punjabi Food Festival to celebrate Baisakhi. Guests can enjoy these dishes at Lazeez Multi Cuisine Restaurant until April 13, available for both lunch and dinner. We warmly invite everyone to join us and savour the true flavours of Punjab.”
So, if you’re in the mood for a culinary escape to the land of five rivers, the Punjabi Food Festival at Royal Reve is just the place for you. Come hungry and leave happy!