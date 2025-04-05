Celebrate Baisakhi with the rich flavours of Punjab

Punjab, with its rich traditions and vibrant culture, has always been known for its hearty hospitality and soulful food. The cuisine of this spirited land isn’t just delicious — it’s a whole vibe. From its robust flavours to its comforting textures, Punjabi food offers an unmatched culinary experience that leaves everyone craving more.

Now imagine getting a taste of this flavourful journey while you’re immersed in conversations about it. Well, that’s exactly what Royal Reve Hotel, Secunderabad, brings to the table with their Punjabi Food Festival, hosted under the tagline ‘Asli Swad of Punjab’. We got the chance to explore this authentic spread — and it was truly a feast to remember.

As we stepped into the hotel, we were greeted with traditional Punjabi refreshments — Lassi and Jeera Soda — that were as refreshing as they were flavourful. These set the tone for what was to come.

The appetisers that followed were bursting with taste — Machli Amritsari, Machli Tikka, Pethiwali Tikki, and Tandoori Jalandhari were served piping hot, each bite rich with authentic spices and textures that celebrated the essence of Punjabi street food.