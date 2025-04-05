Dr Goutham Kumar: We are the soldiers who serve within

Today, everybody wants to rule the world. We all want to climb the ladder, collect money bags, and live in buildings that touch the skies. But there is one person who gave up the pursuit of it all to help those on the ground — Dr Chichili Goutham Kumar, founder of Serve Needy Organisation. For his initiatives to better the lives of the needy, elderly, and persons with disabilities, he earned a doctorate from the University of California and most recently received the Uttama Seva Saradi Award. One thing is clear — for Dr Goutham, service isn’t a duty but a mission to uplift lives and bring hope to the forgotten. He speaks to CE about his organisation, vision, and more.

Excerpts

How has your upbringing influenced your passion for social service?

I was raised by a BSF officer father and a government teacher mother, both dedicated to serving the country in their own ways. Though social service wasn’t my focus growing up, I was taught kindness and helping others.

After entering the corporate world, I felt unfulfilled and quit to become an orphanage director, finding joy with the children. But seeing so many helpless individuals and persons with disabilities on the streets, I wondered — where were the NGOs claiming to help? Unable to find an answer, I chose to be the answer. That’s how I founded the Serve Needy Organisation.