GHMC is now empowered to enforce food safety norms

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) has delegated powers to the Zonal Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take strict action against food safety violations across the city. These powers include sealing eateries, canceling licences of food business operators (FBOs) and prohibiting the sale of food items that violate Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006.

As per Section 36(1) of the FSS Act, 2006, GHMC zonal commissioners have been appointed as designated officers at the sub-divisional officer rank. Each has been allotted specific circles to oversee food safety administration within GHMC limits. In their role, DOs will serve as licencing authorities with the power to issue or cancel licenses of FBOs.

In addition to inspections and enforcement, the DOs will receive food samples and reports from FSOs under their jurisdiction and arrange for analysis, recommend or sanction prosecutions for violations, depending on the severity and investigate written complaints regarding violations of the FSS Act and associated regulations. They have also been instructed to regularly submit daily, monthly and quarterly reports. They must also strictly adhere to the directives issued by the CFS.