Harsh Kumar: I function on inspiration

The energy in Nicy Joseph Dance and Fitness studio was electric. Harsh Kumar, the man behind the Dum Dum viral dance reel and unforgettable choreography was in the city once again, and his workshop was packed with students eager to learn. “Hyderabad is one of those cities that gives a lot of love whenever I come here,” he said, looking around at the enthusiastic crowd. “The people here show up for classes with full of love and so open to learning and gaining knowledge from me. Hyderabad is very open in that way — people love to socialise, have conversations, and share their opinions, which makes the dance experience so fulfilling,” he added.

For Harsh, dance has always been about inspiration. “I function on inspiration, I need it every day to create, to move. It all started with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai — watching Ek Pal Ka Jeena to You Are My Sonia made me want to dance. But I didn’t think of it as a career back then,” he admitted. That moment came later when he discovered Michael Jackson. “When Michael Jackson passed away, one of my cousins gave me a CD of his dance videos. And that was the first time I really saw him closely. It shocked me — how can someone move like that? He was the first dancer I actually copied, and that’s what made me take dance seriously,” the choreographer explained.