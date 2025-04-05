Liquid artistry: The Park Hyderabad’s sensory cocktail journey

Cocktail playground

With sultry lighting, plush seating, and contemporary design, Sicca Lounge Bar is more than just a lounge — it’s an experience. From the Sips of Sicca menu, we sampled three imaginative concoctions. Guns and Guavas was a playful blend of light rum, fermented pink guava, tonka beans, and mint, served with guava caviar — an exquisite balance of crisp, sweet, and sour flavours. The Melon Peach Sangria delivered a fruity, nutty refreshment, redefining indulgence on a sultry evening. Coconut Currency, as its name suggests, was pure liquid coconut gold.

Nawabi tale

At the regal Aish, the beverage programme takes a cultural turn with The Nawabi Vault, a menu inspired by India’s royal culinary heritage, interpreted through modern mixology. Each cocktail tells a story rooted in Nawabi traditions, brought to life with exquisite ingredients and bold techniques. The Raita Revolution — Perugu No 10 featured raita, onion, coriander, and chili brine in a daring cocktail that evoked culinary nostalgia. Other standouts included Bean to Bar, paired with flavourful blue jelly bites, and Wake Me Up, accented with a dash of white chocolate.

To complement these liquid indulgences, we ordered Cajun Spice Pulled Chicken with Rye Bread and Nachos and Grilled Peri Peri Chicken Breast, served with crispy baby potatoes in curried cream sauce.

Whether you seek contemporary cocktail artistry at Sicca or immerse yourself in Aish’s Nawabi elegance, this beverage programme promises an unmatched journey of flavours, textures, and cultural immersion.