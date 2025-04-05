Meerpet murder case: Defense puts forth its version of the case

HYDERABAD: During the bail arguments of Putta Gurumurthy, the key accused in the Meerpet murder case, the defense counsel argued that there is lack of forensic evidence directly linking him to the alleged crime.

The counsel told the LB Nagar court that no DNA evidence or a conclusive forensic report links the accused to the alleged murder. “The accused is entitled to the benefit of the doubt”, the counsel stated.

The defense further contended that the prosecution has failed to establish a strong motive or any premeditation behind the alleged crime-both of which are essential to prove a cold-blooded murder.

This sensational case involves the alleged murder of a woman by her husband, who is accused of killing her, chopping her body into pieces, turning the remains into powder and disposing of them in a lake and the washroom of his house. Gurumurthy was arrested by Meerpet police on January 28 and has been in custody for nearly 70 days.

During the bail proceedings on Friday, the defense emphasised that no human remains had been recovered from the Pedda Cheruvu in Meerpet, as claimed by the police.

Recovering or a body of human remains. The remains were not recovered from the Pedda Cheruvu in Meerpet. “The absence of any biological remains evidence undermines the prosecution’s case regarding the disposal of the body”, the counsel argued.