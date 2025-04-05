Parul Gulati: My biggest project is myself

Nish Hair has just landed in Hyderabad, making its debut with a physical retail presence in Broadway, Jubilee Hills. The buzz around the brand’s arrival has been huge, with people eagerly waiting for it to expand to the city. In an exclusive conversation with CE, the malkin (owner) of Nish Hair, Parul Gulati, opens up about her journey, balancing acting and entrepreneurship, future projects and more.
Excerpts
What made you choose Hyderabad for your next Nish Hair store?
People had always been asking us to open in Hyderabad, and I kept seeing messages saying, ‘When are you coming to Hyderabad?’ While we had never really explored the South market before, we were getting a good number of orders from this region. When Broadway mentioned their expansion plans, which included cities we were considering, everything just fell into place. The timing and synergy felt right.
How has the journey of Nish Hair been so far, and what challenges did you face while expanding?
It has been amazing with its fair share of ups and downs, but truly a complete learning process. I have no business background, I am just a young girl who wanted to act and own something. From stitching hair extensions with my mum to building a global brand, I’ve learned everything on the job. I’ve been extremely grateful, it’s been a very fruitful, giving, and educational journey.
What makes Nish Hair different from other hair extension brands?
I genuinely believe our quality and service stand out because we self-manufacture, which lets us control every step of the process. We offer a one-on-one experience, whether it’s in-store through personal consultations or online via video calls. We’ve had our share of learnings, but we listen, adapt and create products based on what our customers ask.
What are some common myths about hair extensions that you’d like to break?
One of the biggest myths is that extensions do not look natural, will damage your real hair or are only for celebrities and influencers. But none of that is true. Extensions are for anyone who wants to feel more confident with their hair. Most of our customers today are women over 40, some looking for coverage for hair thinning, others for volume or length. While 100% human hair is more expensive, it lasts for years and is completely worth the investment.
How do you balance being a businesswoman and an actor?
I’ve always believed women are natural multitaskers. Whether it’s work, relationships, family or personal life, we somehow manage it all. Of course, it gets tough at times, but as Nish Hair has grown, so has my team. I now have people I trust to handle things when I’m on shoot. Acting doesn’t take up my whole year, so I still dedicate time to the business. My mum looks after quality control at our warehouse when I am busy shooting. For me, balancing both comes naturally because it’s all just a part of who I am.
Has being an entrepreneur changed your approach to acting?
Definitely, because I am in a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business where I deal with consumer demand and understand what people want. It has taught me so much about human behaviour. Before starting, I never realised how business could make me selfless, but it has helped me see life through others’ perspectives with empathy. I have learned so much, which is why I believe every actor should experience business at least once, as it gives a deeper understanding of people and makes portraying characters easier.
What does a regular day in your life look like? What do you love doing when you’re not working?
There’s really no such thing as a regular day for me. Some days I’m working out, heading to the office or warehouse, checking in with the team, or caught up in shoots and meetings. I always try to fit in some kind of movement and stay connected with my team. I’m constantly working in some way — creating content or planning what’s next. When I’m not, I’m either working out, watching shows for inspiration, hanging out with close friends or scrolling through Instagram for ideas.
Future projects.
My upcoming projects include new Nish Hair products and my first theatrical movie and I am doing a web show where I play the character of a dacoit in Chambal, which I am excited for people to watch. Right now, my biggest project is myself, focusing on growing as a person, entrepreneur and actor.