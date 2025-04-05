Rains subside, mercury set to rise in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The rains in the state subsided on Friday, giving way to hot and sunny weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue at isolated places across the state until April 10.

Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Karnataka, AP, and Odisha have weakened, leading to predominantly dry conditions.

Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

As of Friday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8°C in Nirmal, while Musheerabad in Hyderabad registered 36.1°C, according to TGDPS reports.

For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies. Hazy conditions are expected during the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be around 36°C and 24°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be from the south or southeast, with speeds ranging between 4–8 km/hr.