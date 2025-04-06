An evening of scintillating performances at Chowmahalla Palace

The evening concluded with a mesmerising Kathak performance by Pandit Rajendra Gangani from New Delhi, accompanied by vocalist Vinod Gangani and Nishit Gangani on the tabla. He began with a captivating aamad (entrance) and salami (salutation), followed by an invocation to Ma Durga as Vinod beautifully rendered Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu. In Teental and other beat cycles, he danced to a series of bandishes, displaying grace and unique expressions that deeply resonated with the audience. His energetic, precise tatkar (footwork) left us in awe, while his hasthaks (hand gestures) were elegant and full of meaning. At times, he paired light tatkar with padhant (recitations), showcasing his impeccable energy. The performance ended with a soulful bhajan — Tulsidas’s Shri Ramachandra Kripalu — with the audience joining in, filling the air with a divine aura.

Shilpi, an attendee, was astounded by all three performances, but her favourite was Jyothi’s ghazal renditions. “So much talent… I was blown away by how beautifully and confidently this young girl sang! The other two performances were great too,” she shared.

Organiser and founder of Parichay Arts Foundation, Jaywant Naidu, told CE, “You know, until three days before the performance, we didn’t have a venue. But Chowmahalla Palace director G Kishan Rao benevolently offered to host the performance at the palace, not charging us a single rupee.” He added, “All three performances were wonderful, and the artists loved performing in the palace, which is a symbol of culture, royalty, and, in essence, Hyderabad.”