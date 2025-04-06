Bhadrachalam dressed in splendour for celestial wedding

KHAMMAM: The temple town of Bhadrachalam is dressed in splendour as it gears up to host the grand celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita Devi on Sunday. The colourfully adorned Mithila stadium near the shrine has become the epicentre of devotion and festivity, with thousands of pilgrims already thronging the streets.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the Sitarama Kalyanam and offer muthyala talambralu and pattu vastralu on behalf of the state government. In anticipation of his visit, the Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has constructed three helipads. This is the first time a CM will be attending the programme since Telangana attained statehood.

The main temple, Kalyanamandapam and the bathing ghats have been illuminated with vibrant lights. Temple authorities are expecting a massive turnout of around 2 lakh devotees, including ones from abroad. The divine wedding ceremony will take place from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

To shield pilgrims from the heat, the Kalyanamandapam has been covered with toddy leaves and cooled with fog-mist sprinklers — a first for the event. Floral decorations add a festive charm to the venue. Devotees will also be served buttermilk and water packets at the venue.

The mandapam has been divided into 26 sectors with dedicated spaces for VVIPs and VIPs. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao have reviewed preparations with officials on the ground.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for prasadam distribution. Around 200 quintals of talambralu will be given to devotees through 80 counters set up across the town. Nearly 2 lakh additional laddu prasadam are ready to be sold through 19 counters.

To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, the TGSTRC is operating 200 special buses from various parts of the state. Meanwhile, security has been tightened with the deployment of 2,000 police personnel, from IG-rank officers to home guards. District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP B Rohith Raju and other senior officials are closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.