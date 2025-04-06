Revamped tribal museum to open in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: ITDA-B project officer B Rahul has announced that the Tribal Museum in Bhadrachalam, now revamped with a “Living Culture Hub”, will be officially inaugurated on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami (Sunday).

Speaking to TNIE, Rahul said tribal culture is unique and rich in tradition, and there is much society can learn from it. He added that tribal diet is healthy and worth adopting.

The museum now houses an impressive collection of tribal rituals, lifestyles, festivals, tools, clothing and intricate artwork passed down through generations. The exhibits include traditional houses, bullock carts, hunting gear and other items.

Under Rahul’s initiative, the museum now features themed rooms — lifestyle, ornament, festivals and hunting — along with well-designed tribal huts and traditional architecture. A boating area for children and playgrounds for beach volleyball, box cricket, and badminton have also been added.

Visitors can also enjoy nutritious tribal cuisine, with modern amenities enhancing their overall experience. Designed to preserve and promote tribal heritage, the museum is set to become a major draw for tourists and devotees visiting Bhadrachalam.