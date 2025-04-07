Hyderabad

284 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

All the offenders will be produced before the court.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Express Illustration)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police booked 284 persons for driving under the influence of liquor on Saturday within the commissionerate limits. About 248 two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers, and 27 four-wheelers were seized.

Twenty-one offenders were found with BAC levels ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml, while 12 others recorded BAC levels above 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Authorities further issued a stern warning: anyone found driving under the influence and causing fatal accidents will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — culpable homicide not amounting to murder — which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

Cyberabad
Drunk driving
booked
284 booked

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com