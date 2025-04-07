284 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police booked 284 persons for driving under the influence of liquor on Saturday within the commissionerate limits. About 248 two-wheelers, nine three-wheelers, and 27 four-wheelers were seized.

Twenty-one offenders were found with BAC levels ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml, while 12 others recorded BAC levels above 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Authorities further issued a stern warning: anyone found driving under the influence and causing fatal accidents will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — culpable homicide not amounting to murder — which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.