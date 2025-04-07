Stage set, lights on: ‘External Affairs’ leaves Hyderabad smiling

There’s something about live theatre that makes you feel like you’re part of something intimate, even magical. And on a recent evening at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events in Hyderabad, External Affairs did just that. The venue was packed with people from all age groups — some looking for a light-hearted evening and others clearly there to see their favourite stars. The excitement was real. You could feel it in the way people leaned forward from their seats, waiting for the lights to dim.
And when the show finally started, it did so with a bang. From the get-go, the crowd was drawn in — laughing, reacting, connecting. The cast, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Garima Yajnik, and Abhinav Sharma, had a natural ease on stage that made everything feel spontaneous and genuine. Their chemistry was hard to miss and you could tell they were having fun, and the audience was right there with them.
The play balanced humour, emotion, and drama beautifully. It didn’t try too hard to be clever or deep, and it was just a story that felt real and had a personal connection to it. One of the most surprising moments came midway, when Abhinav Sharma broke out of character and started questioning the director, Aadhaar, right there on stage. For a moment, the audience wasn’t sure if it was scripted or an actual mishap. Then came the realisation — it was part of the play. Laughter erupted across the hall. It was bold, unexpected, and brilliantly executed.
“I really enjoyed the show. It was very entertaining and relatable. My favourite part of the play is how they depicted they were holding on to their exes and how a few small things reminded them of their exes and how it can affect the other current partner. The ending was happy, so overall, I loved the experience,” said Aishwarya, still glowing as she stepped out into the night.
Not everyone came in with high expectations, but many left pleasantly surprised. “External Affairs was a lighthearted watch. I wouldn’t say it’s a must-watch, but if you’re a Mismatched fan and want to see your favourite cast — Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Abhinav Sharma and Garima Yajnik — go for it. Abhinav stood out; he played different characters so effortlessly, and the moment he breaks out of character was honestly so much fun,” shared Brinda, a student who came to watch the play, with a grin, indicating that she enjoyed her time there.
By the time the curtain fell, the hall echoed with applause. For that brief time, External Affairs gave its audience exactly what they came for: laughter, connection, and a little bit of theatrical magic to end their day with.