Stage set, lights on: ‘External Affairs’ leaves Hyderabad smiling

And when the show finally started, it did so with a bang. From the get-go, the crowd was drawn in — laughing, reacting, connecting. The cast, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Garima Yajnik, and Abhinav Sharma, had a natural ease on stage that made everything feel spontaneous and genuine. Their chemistry was hard to miss and you could tell they were having fun, and the audience was right there with them.

The play balanced humour, emotion, and drama beautifully. It didn’t try too hard to be clever or deep, and it was just a story that felt real and had a personal connection to it. One of the most surprising moments came midway, when Abhinav Sharma broke out of character and started questioning the director, Aadhaar, right there on stage. For a moment, the audience wasn’t sure if it was scripted or an actual mishap. Then came the realisation — it was part of the play. Laughter erupted across the hall. It was bold, unexpected, and brilliantly executed.