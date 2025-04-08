Anshu Mor: Comedy taught me vulnerability

From afar, he might seem like the kind of person who drops dad jokes that make teenagers roll their eyes. But the moment he takes the stage, Anshu Mor knows exactly how to leave you in splits. After bidding farewell to his corporate career at Microsoft, he’s been on a laughter-packed journey, winning hearts and chuckles wherever he goes. Now, as he gears up for his show ‘Spoiler Alert’ in Hyderabad on April 19 at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Anshu sits down with CE for a candid chat about his leap of faith, his comedy journey, and everything in between.

Excerpts

Can you tell us a little about your upcoming show?

When we talk about life, we often want everything mapped out — the next year, the next 5 years, even 10 years, along with our investments and so on. We crave certainty, believing we should know exactly how things will unfold. But this show challenges that very notion, asking: Why don’t we have a ‘spoiler alert’ for life? I’m excited to perform in Hyderabad as I’ve done some of my best shows here!

How do you write your jokes?

I always write in the mornings; from around 9.30 am to 1 pm, I sit in my favourite coffee shop and just write. Those three to three and a half hours are absolutely critical for my writing and the larger creative process. When working on a solo show, I start with a core concept. For ‘Spoiler Alert’, that was my foundation — I knew this was the theme I wanted to explore. From there, I break it down, figuring out the topics that feel most relevant to this phase of my life. A lot of the writing in this stage isn’t even about jokes; it’s weeks, sometimes months, of free-flowing thoughts. I don’t pressure myself to be funny right away. I just dive deep into the subject, pouring everything onto paper. And in doing that, I’ve realised that most of my premises naturally emerge from those raw, unfiltered writings. And somehow — don’t ask me how — the jokes appear.

How would you define your comedic style?

It is a mix of observational and storytelling. For me, there has to be a reason behind everything I say on stage. I might not explicitly state it, but deep down, there’s always something that drives me to bring it to the spotlight — a need to express, to share, to make sense of it all through comedy.

The younger audience relates to your jokes. What are your thoughts on this?

I’d say I’m just being honest — there’s no pretence. For me, every topic comes from a place of pure honesty, and somehow, the audience picks up on that — even the young crowd. They recognise that whatever I’m saying, I’m saying it from a real, genuine place, and that makes all the difference.

My son enjoys my comedy. Many of my jokes are based on him and his friends. People have written to me, saying, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t say this about your son.’ But he is extremely mature and enjoys it. In fact, he has started asking me for royalty for the jokes I make about him! (laughs)