Crafting the ultimate beauty experience at Sunheri Stores

Dr Eesha Gupta never planned to dive into the beauty industry. Her journey began with a personal frustration — struggling to find good quality beauty products quickly. “I was looking for a hair product on Amazon and randomly chose one from Sacred Grove. I loved it, but it took 10 days to arrive. There were so many options, and it was overwhelming,” she recalls.

This experience made her realise that there was a gap in the market. She thought to herself, ‘What if good-quality niche beauty brands were more accessible without having to wait for so long for the product delivery?’ And so, she decided to create Sunheri Stores, whose slogan is ‘Beauty by India’. Here, quality always comes first. “A lot of brands grow just because of marketing, even if the product is not great. But many Indian brands are putting in so much effort to create amazing products. I wanted to bring those to the forefront,” the owner says.

Her medical background has played a huge role in shaping the store’s philosophy. “I have been researching for 10 years, especially during my medical studies. I lost 30 kgs, dealt with skin issues, and realised how important it is to use the right products. But from the time I decided to launch it, it took me about nine months — literally a full-term pregnancy — to make this store come to life,” she says, laughing.

One of the most unique features of Sunheri Stores is its AI-powered skin and hair analysis machine which is imported from Korea. “It takes pictures and deeply analyses your skin, checking everything from sebum levels to barrier health. It also does a scalp analysis, showing how clean it is, if you have follicles left, or if you are experiencing hair loss. It is a game-changer as it helps people choose the right products,” she explains.

Setting up the business was not easy. “Finding the right location was tough. Then getting in touch with brands was difficult, but LinkedIn and Instagram saved me. The biggest challenge, though, is educating customers. In India, people often choose discounts over quality, which actually costs them more in the long run,” she reveals.