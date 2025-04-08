Hyderabad man arrested for attacking pregnant wife with brick

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man allegedly attacked his 22-year-old pregnant wife with a cement brick at Kondapur.

According to Gachibowli police, the accused, Md Basharath, an interior designer, repeatedly struck his wife, Shabana Parveen, with a brick on April 1. After she lost consciousness due to the severe injuries, he assumed she was dead and fled the scene.

Shabana, a native of West Bengal, married Basharath in October 2024 after a period of courtship. The couple had been living together in the city, but according to police, had been experiencing frequent arguments in recent days.

The condition of Shabana, who is undergoing medical treatment in a hospital, is said to be serious. The police confirmed that she is pregnant and had recently been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for gynaecological issues.

A bystander, who witnessed the assault, attempted to intervene but was also threatened by the accused. The witness fled and tried to call police through Dial 100, which failed to connect.

Following the attack, Gachibowli police arrested Basharath and produced him before the court. He was remanded to judicial custody on April 3.

An investigation is ongoing.