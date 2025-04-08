Power-packed millets for all at Milletio

Millets have always been full of nutrition, yet it is often overlooked in today’s diets. Tharshith Kurapati, the founder and managing director of Milletio Pvt Ltd, saw an opportunity to easily and deliciously incorporate these superfoods into everyday meals. These superfoods, packed with high nutrition, will give you an energy boost. He wanted to bridge the gap between health and convenience by creating products that blend seamlessly into today’s busy lifestyles and still taste amazing. In an one-on-one interaction, the founder spoke to CE about Milletio’s journey, challenges and more.
“Milletio was born from a simple idea: to make healthy eating effortless in today’s fast-paced world. We combine nutrition and convenience with instant mixes, nutri bars and choco spreads. Using nutrient-rich, gluten-free millets, we make everyday meals healthier with easy, tasty options while redefining snacking with pure, wholesome goodness,” the founder shares. Many people were unfamiliar with their benefits, so the team focused on making millets more appealing, he says, adding, “With Milletio’s instant mixes, nutri bars, and choco spreads, we are redefining healthy eating and snacking — no compromises, no hassle, just pure goodness in every bite.”
One of the biggest hurdles was educating consumers about millets to ensure taste, quality, and convenience in every product. “Millets have long been considered ‘traditional’ or ‘rural’ grains, and many people were unfamiliar with their benefits,” he explains. Another challenge was balancing flavours, nutrition, and convenience. We also experimented with millets, natural sweeteners, and techniques for the perfect taste and texture,” he notes.
Sourcing high-quality ingredients while maintaining sustainability was equally important for them. “We were committed to using high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients while supporting farmers. Trusted suppliers and consistent quality required strong relationships and fair trade practices,” he adds.
Milletio is supporting farmers through its soon-to-be-launched Farmer Support Initiative. Its main idea is ‘Every order you place, a farmer we embrace’. Essentially, a portion of every Milletio purchase will go towards helping millet farmers with financial aid, better seeds and eco-friendly farming practices. “Milletio is implementing this initiative soon, and this is just the beginning. As we grow, we will expand our efforts, collaborating with government schemes, NGOs, and sustainable agriculture programmes to create a self-sustaining model that benefits both farmers and consumers,” Tharshith states.
“Millets are super grains, packed with essential nutrients like fibre, protein, iron, and antioxidants, making them a powerhouse ingredient for overall well-being,” he points out. They have a low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels — an important factor for diabetics and those looking to maintain a balanced diet.
“With the rise of gluten-free, plant-based, and sustainable food trends, our products appeal to an international audience looking for clean-label alternatives,” he explains. Leveraging e-commerce platforms like Amazon, niche organic marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer websites allows them to reach global customers without heavy retail investments.
The company plans to introduce more millet-based products and move towards healthier living. “Our vision for Milletio is to become a leading brand in the health-food industry, both in India and globally,” Tharshith reveals. More than just a brand, Milletio is working towards a healthier, tastier and more sustainable future.