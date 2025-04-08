Power-packed millets for all at Milletio

“Milletio was born from a simple idea: to make healthy eating effortless in today’s fast-paced world. We combine nutrition and convenience with instant mixes, nutri bars and choco spreads. Using nutrient-rich, gluten-free millets, we make everyday meals healthier with easy, tasty options while redefining snacking with pure, wholesome goodness,” the founder shares. Many people were unfamiliar with their benefits, so the team focused on making millets more appealing, he says, adding, “With Milletio’s instant mixes, nutri bars, and choco spreads, we are redefining healthy eating and snacking — no compromises, no hassle, just pure goodness in every bite.”

One of the biggest hurdles was educating consumers about millets to ensure taste, quality, and convenience in every product. “Millets have long been considered ‘traditional’ or ‘rural’ grains, and many people were unfamiliar with their benefits,” he explains. Another challenge was balancing flavours, nutrition, and convenience. We also experimented with millets, natural sweeteners, and techniques for the perfect taste and texture,” he notes.

Sourcing high-quality ingredients while maintaining sustainability was equally important for them. “We were committed to using high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients while supporting farmers. Trusted suppliers and consistent quality required strong relationships and fair trade practices,” he adds.