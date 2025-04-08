Prajakta Koli: Writing is one of the most challenging things I’ve done

You’ve probably come across her as ‘MostlySane’ on YouTube or must have seen her in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mismatched seasons 1 to 3, PA-Gals and more. She is none other than Prajakta Koli. At the External Affairs play in Hyderabad at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, the actress and content creator spoke to CE about her creative process, Hyderabad and more.

Excerpts

How does it feel to be back in Hyderabad and to be performing in the city?

Honestly, Hyderabad has always been very, very warm to us. Every time I’ve been here for work, whether as a creator or an actor, I’ve gone back with a wider smile than the last time. So I’m really happy to be back, especially because I’m here with the play, which is something very new and fun for me.

What is your favourite Hyderabadi food?

I have to say I’m obsessed with the coffee here because it’s honestly some of the best we’ve had. The biryani and kebabs are absolute bangers too, but the coffee really stands out and you all do it so well.

What is the difference between acting on stage and acting on screen?

It felt very different, and I think it was also quite an important step for me because I’m not a trained actor. I didn’t go to school for it, and I have no other way of learning unless I’m actually on a set. As an actor, there’s never any guarantee of when you’ll be on your next set. So I’m really grateful to Adhaar Khurana for getting me to do this play because it helped me learn so much. It’s all very new and has been really exciting as well.

What’s your creative process?

What I like most about my job is that no day ever feels the same. The fact that it allows me to do different things on different days is what really keeps it fun and interesting. If I had to boil it down and give you a proper answer, I don’t think I actually have one for what my creative process is. It completely depends on what I’m doing. If I’m going to set, then my creative process is just about showing up on time, being present, knowing my lines and collaborating with my director and co-actors. That’s really it. But if I’m writing, it’s a totally different process. It usually begins with a long walk, and only after that do I feel like I can actually start writing. So it’s different for different things, and that’s exactly what I love the most about it. There’s no set routine, and that keeps it exciting.