Prajakta Koli: Writing is one of the most challenging things I’ve done

You’ve probably come across her as ‘MostlySane’ on YouTube or must have seen her in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mismatched seasons 1 to 3, PA-Gals and more. She is none other than Prajakta Koli. At the External Affairs play in Hyderabad at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, the actress and content creator spoke to CE about her creative process, Hyderabad and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be back in Hyderabad and to be performing in the city?
Honestly, Hyderabad has always been very, very warm to us. Every time I’ve been here for work, whether as a creator or an actor, I’ve gone back with a wider smile than the last time. So I’m really happy to be back, especially because I’m here with the play, which is something very new and fun for me.
What is your favourite Hyderabadi food?
I have to say I’m obsessed with the coffee here because it’s honestly some of the best we’ve had. The biryani and kebabs are absolute bangers too, but the coffee really stands out and you all do it so well.
What is the difference between acting on stage and acting on screen?
It felt very different, and I think it was also quite an important step for me because I’m not a trained actor. I didn’t go to school for it, and I have no other way of learning unless I’m actually on a set. As an actor, there’s never any guarantee of when you’ll be on your next set. So I’m really grateful to Adhaar Khurana for getting me to do this play because it helped me learn so much. It’s all very new and has been really exciting as well.
What’s your creative process?
What I like most about my job is that no day ever feels the same. The fact that it allows me to do different things on different days is what really keeps it fun and interesting. If I had to boil it down and give you a proper answer, I don’t think I actually have one for what my creative process is. It completely depends on what I’m doing. If I’m going to set, then my creative process is just about showing up on time, being present, knowing my lines and collaborating with my director and co-actors. That’s really it. But if I’m writing, it’s a totally different process. It usually begins with a long walk, and only after that do I feel like I can actually start writing. So it’s different for different things, and that’s exactly what I love the most about it. There’s no set routine, and that keeps it exciting.
You do acting, content creation, and writing. Which one do you enjoy the most?
I honestly can’t pick because they all play such different roles in my life. But if I really had to choose one, I’d pick writing, as it’s one of the most challenging things I’ve done in my life and it truly pushes me.
What inspired you to start writing your book, Too Good to Be True?
I’ve always enjoyed writing, but I never had the courage to put it out into the world. I’ve been writing since I was very, very young, though I’d always keep it to myself and never share it anywhere. During the lockdown, I felt the need to create long-form content with original ideas that I could pitch to production houses, directors and OTT platforms. The book actually began as a six-part episodic show, but since I wasn’t trained in screenwriting, I started writing excerpts, which ended up reading like chapters — and that’s really how it all came together.
What keeps you motivated on days when you’re not feeling it?
I really like my job, that’s one. I’m also very motivated by money, I love making it, that’s true. I really enjoy doing what I do, and I constantly work with brilliant people who I am lucky to call friends.
What’s one little thing your partner does that never fails to make you smile?
He loads the dishwasher every single day with the detergent, and genuinely, it’s the hottest thing I’ve ever seen a man do. (laughs)
If you could swap lives with any one of your characters, who would it be and why?
I would totally swap lives with Avani from Too Good to Be True because she’s literally living my dream. Not the lawyer part, but working at a bookstore and meeting a fictional man is exactly it. As for Montu, I don’t really need to swap lives, I just need to put on a wig. (laughs)
Future projects.
I’ve finished shooting a show for Amazon Prime, which will hopefully release sometime this year. I’ve also wrapped up another show for a different OTT platform, and I’m currently filming one more. Hopefully, there will be a few exciting announcements coming up as well.