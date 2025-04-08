Sravanthi Basa: Life happens, I turn it into comedy

If unabashed wit had an identical twin, it would be comedienne Sravanthi Basa. She is like that elder sibling who gives you those tough reality checks yet turns even the most serious situations into a joke. A word to the wise ­— her dark humour will make you traverse deep into the crevices of your mind. You will come out of her show laughing uncontrollably, but will also feel a renewed sense of purpose. Her upcoming Telugu-English show ‘A’ Certificate is set to blow everyone’s minds on April 19 at The Street Comedy Club in Madhapur. The comic speaks to CE about her show, why she chooses to tread the dark humour road, how she deals with trolls, and more.

Excerpts

How would you define your style of comedy?

Well, it is mostly observational. In ‘A’ Certificate, for instance, I touch upon topics like domestic violence, the Allu Arjun incident, trolls, my father’s death, and many other relatable issues.

Your comedy is dark, witty, and unabashed. Where does that fire come from?

While I respect those who make clean jokes, I see the world differently; the reality is that in everyday life, we don’t encounter ‘clean’ things. Life is very real in the way it stares at you. People do not approve of the ‘dark’ things, but I want to validate them through my comedy. And honestly speaking, everyone can’t afford therapy, right? So, going on stage and expressing myself is cathartic. It is artistic pride — I take pride in being able to tickle your mind with the deepest, darkest stories.

When I was younger, I used to be very naive, worrying about what people thought of me. But I realised that I had my fair share of personal trauma — due to family problems, I had a tough time growing up — and so, one day, I just decided not to care about people’s opinions of me. Oh, and there are many trolls on social media, but I know they talk about me only because I intimidate them so much! (laughs)